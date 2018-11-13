Ryanair launches sale with flights starting at €7.99 - but they won't be around for long

RYANAIR HAS launched a flash sale offering flights to a variety of popular European destinations from as little as €7.99 one way.

The low-cost airline announced the sale via Twitter on Monday evening (November 12th) but keen travellers will need to move fast.

The discounted tickets will only be available until midnight tonight (Tuesday, November 13th) and are only valid on flights travelling between November 20th and March 31st.

It nevertheless offers a unique opportunity to take in some of Europe's most popular weekend break destinations.

Cheap flights will be available to destinations including Cologne, Eindhoven, Santander and Edinburgh.

Jet-setters taking off from the Emerald Isle will also be able to travel to a variety of UK destinations including Manchester, Birmingham and London on the cheap.

Discount fares are also on offer to a selection of popular stag and hen do destinations including Prague, Riga, Lisbon, Budapest and Bratislava.

A selection of destinations across Spain, France and Germany will also be up for grabs while there's even tickets going cheap to Marrakesh in Morocco.

Discount tickets will be on offer for Ryanair flights departing from Dublin, Shannon, Knock, Cork, and Kerry.

More info on prices and dates can be accessed on the Ryanair website.

But with less than 24 hours to go until the sale closes, holidaymakers will need to plan their holidays quick and move fast to get the best prices.

Anyone travelling with Ryanair had best heed the airline's new rules regarding luggage.

Under the Irish budget airline's new rules, non-priority customers are only allowed to take one "small personal bag" - such as a handbag or laptop case - into the cabin, so long as it fits under the seat in front.

Passengers who want to bring a bigger bag weighing 10kg or more on board now have to pay an additional charge or fork out on Priority Boarding status.