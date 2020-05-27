SINN FÉIN leader Mary Lou McDonald has urged the Government to provide 'clarity' on Covid-19 restrictions after the Taoiseach was spotted in Phoenix Park with his partner and two friends.

Earlier this week, images of Mr Varadkar emerged on social media showing him, his partner Matt and two friends spending time in Phoenix Park.

While they appeared to be adhering to social distancing measures, and Phase 1 allows groups of up to four people to meet outdoors, there was confusion as to whether the restrictions allowed for meetings of long periods to take place, rather than just brief exercise outdoors.

Ms McDonald raised the issue while speaking on Radio Kerry yesterday, saying the leaders of this country owe it to the people to provide clarity on what is allowed.

"I did understand that the advice was not to have picnics," the Sinn Féin leader said. "I know they are having picnics."

"I just take the general view that for the head of government, for anyone in elected office, y'know, you need to add clarity, and not confusion."

A spokesperson for the Taoiseach issued a statement following controversy as the images surfaced on social media, and insisted that the Fine Gael leader was adhering to all Covid-19 measures.

"The Taoiseach was in the Phoenix Park with his partner Matt and two friends on Sunday Afternoon, in line with public health guidance," the statement read.

“He was within 5km of the Stewards Lodge, where he is staying during the Covid Emergency."

Mr Varadkar himself has not publicly addressed the criticism directed to him.