Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald urges 'clarity' from Taoiseach on Covid-19 restrictions
News

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald urges 'clarity' from Taoiseach on Covid-19 restrictions

SINN FÉIN leader Mary Lou McDonald has urged the Government to provide 'clarity' on Covid-19 restrictions after the Taoiseach was spotted in Phoenix Park with his partner and two friends.

Earlier this week, images of Mr Varadkar emerged on social media showing him, his partner Matt and two friends spending time in Phoenix Park.

While they appeared to be adhering to social distancing measures, and Phase 1 allows groups of up to four people to meet outdoors, there was confusion as to whether the restrictions allowed for meetings of long periods to take place, rather than just brief exercise outdoors.

Ms McDonald raised the issue while speaking on Radio Kerry yesterday, saying the leaders of this country owe it to the people to provide clarity on what is allowed.

Advertisement

"I did understand that the advice was not to have picnics," the Sinn Féin leader said. "I know they are having picnics."

"I just take the general view that for the head of government, for anyone in elected office, y'know, you need to add clarity, and not confusion."

The Taoiseach should be providing clarity, not more confusion - Mary Lou McDonald

A spokesperson for the Taoiseach issued a statement following controversy as the images surfaced on social media, and insisted that the Fine Gael leader was adhering to all Covid-19 measures.

"The Taoiseach was in the Phoenix Park with his partner Matt and two friends on Sunday Afternoon, in line with public health guidance," the statement read.

“He was within 5km of the Stewards Lodge, where he is staying during the Covid Emergency."

Advertisement

Mr Varadkar himself has not publicly addressed the criticism directed to him.

See More: Coronavirus, Leo Varadkar, Mary Lou Mcdonald

Related

Coronavirus has been 'virtually eliminated' from streets of Ireland, leading doctors says
News 2 hours ago

Coronavirus has been 'virtually eliminated' from streets of Ireland, leading doctors says

By: Jack Beresford

Families could soon be able to see loved ones in nursing homes again under plans for outdoor visits
News 3 hours ago

Families could soon be able to see loved ones in nursing homes again under plans for outdoor visits

By: Jack Beresford

No new coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland for first day since 18 March
News 19 hours ago

No new coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland for first day since 18 March

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

Horror as charity rescues dog 'savagely beaten by group of youths' in Limerick
News 34 minutes ago

Horror as charity rescues dog 'savagely beaten by group of youths' in Limerick

By: Rachael O'Connor

Catholic priests lift spirits during Mass with brilliant Irish dancing routine
News 1 hour ago

Catholic priests lift spirits during Mass with brilliant Irish dancing routine

By: Jack Beresford

Ireland set for hottest day of the year
News 2 hours ago

Ireland set for hottest day of the year

By: Jack Beresford

Normal People star to raffle infamous 'Connell's Chain' for mental health charity
News 20 hours ago

Normal People star to raffle infamous 'Connell's Chain' for mental health charity

By: Rachael O'Connor

Cork graveyard 'hires' four mountain goats to keep cemetery lawns tidy
News 21 hours ago

Cork graveyard 'hires' four mountain goats to keep cemetery lawns tidy

By: Rachael O'Connor