Sinn Féin on track to top Stormont election according to new poll

SINN FÉIN are on track to top be the largest party in Stormont according to a new opinion poll.

The Institute of Irish Studies University of Liverpool/The Irish News surveyed people between 24 January and 4 February, and places the party as receiving 23.2 per cent of first preference votes.

In comparison, the DUP are on track to receive 19.4 per cent of the vote.

Alliance have a 15.6 per cent first preference vote, the Ulster Unionist party 14 per cent and the SDLP 9.9 per cent.

The Traditional Unionist Voice and the Green Party fall to the back of voters' first preferences, with 6.4 and 6.3 per cent respectively.

Alliance would emerge as a new ‘third force’ in the assembly, with 15.6 per cent of first preference votes, while the SDLP would be relegated to fifth place, taking 9.9 per cent of the popular vote, the Institute of Irish Studies University of Liverpool/The Irish News survey reveals.

One in five people surveyed said they were as of yet undecided on how they will vote, while one in ten said they will not vote.

If the results were to transpire in this manner on election day (5 May), Michelle O'Neill would become First Minister.

The poll also shows that little more than one in 10 unionists regard the Northern Ireland Protocol as the most important issue in the election.

Nationalists polled also regard health (41.5 per cent), the economy (22.5 per cent) and Covid recovery (11.9 per cent) as the most important issues.

Health is considered a greater priority for unionists (29.6 per cent saying it was their greatest concern), while 22.9 per cent saying the economy and 17 per cent saying Covid recovery were their greatest concerns.

Institute of Irish Studies director Professor Peter Shirlow told the Irish News the results were indicative that "the nature of our society is changing".

"Those who wish to remain in the UK, unlike those who are pro-unity, are cautious about voting," he said.

"Sinn Féin can and will maintain their vote but significant sections of unionism and neithers, especially those who are socially liberal are presenting as electorally homeless."