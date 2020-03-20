Third person dies, 191 new cases confirmed in Ireland
A PATIENT has died after contracting the coronavirus, the Department of Health have confirmed.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre were informed that a patient diagnosed with Covid-19, who was being treated in hospital in the east of the country, passed away yesterday, bringing Ireland's toll to three.

The Department of Health released a statement announcing that yesterday, 19 March, 191 new cases were confirmed in the Republic, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 557.

The HSE is now working rapidly to identify any contacts the newly confirmed patients may have had, in order to advise them and prevent further spread.

Statistics released by the Department of Health have revealed that one third of all confirmed cases have been hospitalised, with 7 cases (2%) admitted to Intensive Care Units.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer in the Department of Health, said:

"I would like to extend my condolences to the family and friends of this patient.
“It is too early to see any impact of our social distancing measures. This data underscores the importance of younger people to rigorously follow public health advice and social distancing measures.”

Dr Breda Smyth, Director of Public Health Medicine, HSE said:

"Healthcare workers are at the frontline of this pandemic. While it is heartening to see social distancing measures taken seriously across society, this must continue in order to protect the most vulnerable and support our healthcare staff throughout this pandemic.”

 

 

 

