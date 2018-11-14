Real product or fake news? Trumpy Bear cuddly toy leaves internet baffled

AN ADVERT for a Donald Trump-themed teddy bear complete with the President's familiar orange coif and signature red tie has sent the internet into meltdown.

Trumpy Bear first debuted last year in an ad that featured prominently on conservative US cable channels like INSP and American Heroes.

However, the fluffy bear has shot into the online stratosphere this week after the bombastic advert for the toy, which retails at $40, featured on Fox News.

At this point, however, many appear confused as to whether Trumpy Bear, which comes complete with an American flag blanket stuffed inside its body, is a genuine bit of Donald Trump toy memorabilia or is, as the great man would say, "fake news"

Trumpy Bear's two-minute commercial doesn't shed much light either way.

It starts with a baritone voiceover that declares: "The wind whispered through the forest, 'A storm is coming. You cannot defeat the storm … I fear nothing."

Images of a dense forest and grizzly bear soon transform into those of Trumpy Bear.

Fans get to see Trumpy Bear in action across a variety of scenarios.

There's Trumpy Bear getting cuddled under his cosy US Flag blanket, Trumpy Bear riding a motorbike and, best of all, Trumpy Bear hitting the golf course.

Along the way, Trumpy Bear gets a variety of ringing endorsements from war veterans, businessmen and golf lovers alike.

On offer and yours for just two one-off payments of $19.95 each, Trumpy Bear is a listed product on Amazon but appears to be currently out of stock.

The company that holds Trumpy Bear's copyright is Exceptional Products Inc., a Texas marketing company, who released a "vision statement" to Snopes in which they insisted "this is not a joke".

"In 1902 the teddy bear was born and named after President Teddy Roosevelt. When President Donald Trump was elected to office as the first non-politician president, I felt it was time to name an American fearless grizzly bear after our new Commander in Chief. I designed the Trumpy Bear in a recognizable image of our current president.

"This iconic bear should be viewed as the symbol that anyone can run for president of this great country of ours. The weight of the responsibilities that come with the presidency can be a burden that I, for one, could never endure.

"And no, this is not a joke. I want it to be perfectly clear that the men who served in our military spoke from their hearts in the Trumpy Bear commercial. Any vilification of a veteran should never be tolerated."

It's worth noting that the advert makes clear that Trumpy Bear does not come with the official endorsement of President Trump.