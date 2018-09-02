U2 forced to abandon Berlin show as Bono completely loses voice

U2 had to abandon their Berlin show last night after frontman Bono completely lost his voice.

The band were playing their second consecutive night at the city’s Mercedes-Benz Arena when the singer began to struggle just four songs in.

After pressing on, the band left the stage after five songs in the hope the singer could recover his voice but 45 minutes later it was announced the show was cancelled.

Medical advice

The band have apologised for the cancellation and said they are seeking medical advice for the singer, amid speculation among fans that smoke machines may have been the cause of the problem.

“We’re so sorry for tonight’s cancellation,” they said in a statement.

“Bono was in great form and great voice prior to the show and we were all looking forward to the second night in Berlin, but after a few songs, he suffered a complete loss of voice.

“We don’t know what has happened and we’re taking medical advice.

“As always, we appreciate our audience’s understanding and all our fans’ support in Berlin and those who travelled from afar.

“We will update you very soon.”

'Can't go on'

Bono was a minute in to Red Flag Day, the fourth song of the night, when he began to struggle.

He could be seen mouthing 'I’m sorry' as he persevered, but after launching into Beautiful Day, it became apparent the singer couldn’t continue

“I think we can’t go on, it’s not right for you,” Bono explained.

The band are due to play two nights in Cologne in Germany on September 4 and 5.

The British and Irish leg of the tour is due to start on October 19 in Manchester.