Vital equipment stolen from fire station in Northern Ireland

SEVERAL pieces of equipment deemed vital to the operations of the fire service have been stolen from a fire station in Northern Ireland.

The items, which are used in response to road traffic collisions, were taken following a break-in at Ballyclare Fire Statio in Co. Antrim on Sunday, October 15.

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) confirmed the burglary yesterday, after discovering the missing items when the station was opened yesterday morning (October 16).

Marcus Wright, Northern Area Commander, Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) said: “I can confirm that several pieces of road traffic collision (RTC) equipment, which are critical to our operational response, have been stolen from Ballyclare Fire Station, Co Antrim following a break – in yesterday evening, Sunday, October 15, 2023.

“The break-in was discovered yesterday evening at around 11pm when crews from Ballyclare were tasked to support other crews at a road traffic collision. It is believed the items were stolen between 10pm and 11pm last night.”

He added: “These vital pieces of operational equipment are used by Ballyclare Firefighters to help rescue casualties from serious road traffic collisions who need released from vehicles urgently.

“I am appealing for these items to be returned to the Fire Station immediately.”

The theft came a day after Ballyclare celebrated its 75th Anniversary with their families and members of the local community.

“The theft of this vital equipment does not only prevent our firefighters from saving lives it also causes great concern in the local community,” Mr Wright said.

“NIFRS had to utilise other Firefighters from the district to cover Ballyclare Fire Station until these items were replaced and the Police Service of Northern Ireland investigated the scene,” they explained.

He added: “It’s very disappointing that the local firefighters who work tirelessly for their community, would be targeted in this way.

“I recognise the impact this has had on Ballyclare Firefighters and I would like to thank them for their dedication to their community and their support at this time.”

The PSNI has urged witnesses or anyone who may have captured CCTV or dashcam footage in the area at the time of the incident to come forward.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information to contact 101, quoting reference number 1895 15/10/23,” they state.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.”