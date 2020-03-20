A LOCAL community in Ireland turned out in force to pay their respects for a local woman who tragically died of coronavirus.

No one was able to attend the funeral of beloved West Kerry resident Betty Ryan while no wake was held in what is likely to become an increasingly familiar scenario in these fraught times.

However, local residents still found a way to show their appreciation while still adhering to the social distancing measures put in place by the government.

In footage shared by local video journalist Seán Mac an tSíthigh, people can be seen lining the road from the church to the graveyard in order to say goodbye.

Across some two kilometres of roadway, people can be seen keeping a healthy distance from one another as the funeral procession passes.

It’s a testament to her standing in the local parish and the desire of those she lived alongside to honour her memory.

Yesterday we buried a lovely woman. Due to #Covid19 there was no wake & our community couldn’t enter the church.



But the entire parish came out & lined the 2km road to graveyard to say goodbye to Betty Ryan.



Ar scáth a chéile a mhaireann na daoine #WestKerry pic.twitter.com/Sns99qUSad — Seán Mac an tSíthigh (@Buailtin) March 20, 2020

Commenting on the footage via Twitter, Dublin West TD Paul Donnelly said: “This is so sad and so beautiful at the same time.

“Difficult times for families and loved ones of those who have passed away during this crisis.”

The footage has already been viewed more than 37,000 times, drawing a glut of responses from an Irish community eager to praise the local community’s efforts.

“That is a beautiful tribute from the community,” one person wrote.

“May she rest in peace. What a lovely tribute from the community,” a second said.

A third, meanwhile, wrote “Sorry for your loss. What a wonderful tribute to her.”

The footage has struck a chord all over the world with news agencies in the UK, US and Australia also picking up on the footage.