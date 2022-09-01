Callum Robinson is the verge of moving to Cardiff City from West Bromwich Albion

IRELAND'S CALLUM ROBINSON WILL MOVE to Cardiff City after West Bromwich Albion, and Cardiff agreed a fee for the forward.

The Baggie's frontman has lost his place in Steve Bruce's team after falling out with him.

The Ireland international was left out of the matchday squad as Albion drew 1-1 with Wigan Athletic on Tuesday (30 August).

Robinson (27) has three years left on his West Brom contract and will leave the club permanentl.y

Once Robinson completes his medical, he will sign on the dotted line.

"It looks as if he's on his way, Cardiff I think, is the one that's agreed the fee," Bruce said today.

Callum Robinson is undergoing a Cardiff City medical on after agreeing to join from West Brom. #CardiffCity #wba #DeadlineDay — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) September 1, 2022

Robinson made 85 appearances in all competitions for the midland's club across his loan and permanent spells having switched from Sheffield United. He scored 17 goals.

The Irish forward made 44 appearances for the club last season, scoring eight goals and providing nine assists.

This year he's only made six league and cup appearances for the club.

"We always knew we had to balance the books. I wish him the best of luck if that happens. It hasn't gone so well of late for Robbo these past few weeks, but I wish him the best of luck - he's a really smashing lad and a great pro," Bruce added.