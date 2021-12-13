Champions League draw to be redone as video footage shows Man Utd and Liverpool blunder

THERE WAS Champions League controversy today as Manchester United and Liverpool found themselves at the center of it.

The Red Devils finished top of their group and were drawn with a team already playing in Group F, thanks to Arsenal legend Andrey Arshavin. Arshavin paired United with Villareal. This was not allowed under UEFA rules Villarreal were then drawn against Manchester City.

Atletico Madrid were drawn out for the next tie, organizers did not place Manchester United in the pot of potential opponents, despite doing it for the previous pairing.

Video footage shows that no ball from United's pot - back row, second from the right - was included, whilst a ball from Liverpool was also mistakenly put into the mix.

Clubs involved in Champions League draw mistake are in direct contact with Uefa to clarify the situation. Still waiting for final decision. 🔴 #UCL



This is what happened, via @mjcritchley ⤵️pic.twitter.com/zlFxP7C8OO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 13, 2021

Having both been in the same group, Liverpool should not have been able to take on Diego Simeone's side again.

“For Atletico Madrid, the possibilities are all except Liverpool, who were in the same group and Manchester United," explained host Giorgio Marchetti.

"Manchester United have already been drawn," Marchotti added, despite the fact their original draw had been a mistake.

Manchester United were facing a tough tie against star-studded Paris Saint-Germain, whilst this could have been Atletico Madrid.

Uefa released a tweet saying it was a software error,

"Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 said the orginisation,

Both Atletico Madrid and United were looking for clarification and got it as UEFA decided to redo the draw again.

The draw will now take place at 2pm