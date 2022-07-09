ICYMI: Danny Mandroiu has joined Lincoln City from Shamrock Rovers
Sport

ICYMI: Danny Mandroiu has joined Lincoln City from Shamrock Rovers

Dublin , Ireland - 24 June 2022; Bohemians goalkeeper Tadhg Ryan in action against Danny Mandroiu of Shamrock Rovers during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

SHAMROCK ROVERS sensation Danny Mandroiu has joined Lincoln City. 

Mandroiu netted 22 goals across 53 league games for the League of Ireland side and has now been rewarded with a move across the pond for his displays. 

The 23-year-old started his career at Brighton & Hove Albion, before moving back to Ireland to sign for Bohemians in 2019. He scored 14 goals in 37 league matches for the Phibsborough side. 

A move to Rovers in December 2020 ended with him winning the title for Bohs crosstown rivals in Tallaght that same year. 

Mandroiu has been capped by Republic of Ireland at under-16, under-19 and under-21 level. He is yet to make his senior international bow, though was called up to Stephen Kenny's squad last year. 

Shamrock Rovers announced the move via their own Twitter account, "We would like to thank Danny for his contribution to Shamrock Rovers over the past 18 months and we wish him all the very best in his future career." 

He posted his own message on Instagram saying, "I would like to thank everyone @Shamrockroverofficial for the past two years, the gaffer, the management, the fans. I loved every minute of playing for this special club” 



 

According to Lincolnshirelive, Lincoin activated a release clause in Mandroiu's contract by agreeing to pay a fee of around £30,000 for the Ireland international. 

During the week Rovers boss Stephen Bradley confirmed Mandroiu's move to England, without saying it.  

“Danny has been brilliant for us, and I don't want to see him go but he’s up at the end of the year. Sometimes it's just unfortunate that sometimes contracts do run down. Both parties have tried over the last while to get him to stay.” 

"We’ve been really good, and the club has been good at transfers over the last five years, protecting ourselves with long contracts and understanding where we are in the food chain in terms of selling players."

Related

Former Ireland player and coach Steven Reid has left Notingham Forest to 'take his career a new direction'
Sport 9 hours ago

Former Ireland player and coach Steven Reid has left Notingham Forest to 'take his career a new direction'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Exiles sign Isaac Miller I’m sure he will have a positive impact on the squad says Declan Kidney
Sport 12 hours ago

Exiles sign Isaac Miller I’m sure he will have a positive impact on the squad says Declan Kidney

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Report: Matt Doherty has been told he can leave Spurs
Sport 1 day ago

Report: Matt Doherty has been told he can leave Spurs

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Dates and kick-off times confirmed for Extra.ie FAI Men's Cup First Round
Uncategorized 7 hours ago

Dates and kick-off times confirmed for Extra.ie FAI Men's Cup First Round

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Barry Keoghan and Brian Gleeson join the cast of Top Boy
Entertainment 1 day ago

Barry Keoghan and Brian Gleeson join the cast of Top Boy

By: Connell McHugh

The GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship final between Mayo and Galway will take place tonight at Dr Hyde Park
Football 1 day ago

The GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship final between Mayo and Galway will take place tonight at Dr Hyde Park

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ryanair to restart flights from Belfast International next summer
Travel 1 day ago

Ryanair to restart flights from Belfast International next summer

By: Connell McHugh

Actor Damian Lewis announced debut album and London date
Entertainment 1 day ago

Actor Damian Lewis announced debut album and London date

By: Irish Post