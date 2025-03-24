Ireland snatch an epic victory against Bulgaria

Ireland pulled off a 2-1 win against Bulgaria at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday in what led to an aggregate 4-2 victory in their Nations League campaign.

While it was the result the boys in green needed to capitalise on their initial 2-1 triumph against their opponents, Ireland had a challenging first half.

At the thirty minute mark, Bulgaria’s Valentin Antov soured Ireland’s hopes. The first corner of the match saw Nathan Collins and Jake O’Brien block a volley from Georgi Milanov but were ultimately unable to clear the ball. Antov then took his chances and landed the ball into the corner of the Irish net. Much to the hosts dismay, the score remained 0-1 at halftime.

Ireland turned the second half around when Evan Ferguson managed a 63rd minute equaliser. Adam Idah then put his team ahead after coming off the bench.

Commending his fellow teammates Ferguson and Idah, player of the match, Troy Parrott told RTE Sport, “We have a lot of quality especially in attacking areas so it can only benefit us having three strikers that are all scoring goals and playing well.”

After a set of June friendlies against Senegal and Luxembourg, Ireland will play their next competitive match against Hungary on September 6th in what will be their first round of World Cup qualifiers.