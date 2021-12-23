O' Conor dropped only one leg in a comprehensive win over the three-time BDO and former Premier League champion at Alexandra Palace at the Ally Pally.

The Cappamore native is 42nd in the world rankings and recorded a 170 finish in the opening leg and made light work of Durrant in the match.

The 35-year-old will now face a former World Championship finalist, who is ranked nine on the order of merit. He hit the tournament’s highest average, 106.32, when he beat Ron Meulenkamp yesterday.

Willie O'Connor only drops one leg as he whitewashes a struggling Glen Durrant to book his spot in the third round!

"It was great, I'm happy to win the game. Glen wasn’t at his best," said the Limerick man

"I started well, took out 170. In my head I was playing the best version of Glen. Then I realized Glen didn’t show up. I found it very deflating.

"I want to say Happy Christmas to Glen. He'll come back, he’s a champion, from all in Ireland, [respect]."

O'Connor will face Smith on Monday.

He added: "I'll practice away as normal, I won’t overdo it. I’ve no choice but to play better."

Fermanagh's Brendan Dolan gets his campaign underway tomorrow when he faces England's Callan Rydz.

The afternoon session also saw wins for Ryan Searle, Luke Humphries and Joe Cullen.