Ralf Rangnick remembers Irish legend Liam Brady

MANCHESTER UNITED boss Ralf Rangnick had fond words for Irish legend Liam Brady in a press conference. The United manager was speaking ahead of Monday night’s FA Cup between his side and Aston Villa. The German was asked about the FA Cup and it's special moments and Brady came up in conversation.
Rangnick recalled a game between Arsenal and West Ham in the early 1980s and it was songs from the terraces about Ireland's Liam Brady that never left the German’s mind.
“I spent the year, as you know, in England, in Brighton, as a guest student at Sussex University. I played at the same time as a player for a small Sunday League team, Southwick, and their farewell gift when I left back for Germany at the end of that year was a ticket to the Cup final at Wembley: West Ham against Arsenal.
“I think it was 1980 or 1981. I very much relish that experience still if I think about the atmosphere there. There were 30,000 West Ham and 30,000 Arsenal supporters; they had prepared individual songs for each individual player. ‘There’s only one Liam Brady,’ I remember, for example.
“So, they had a special song for each player; each player, when this song was sung by supporters, was just standing in that corner where the supporters were. It was a very special atmosphere and, as I said, it was obviously the old Wembley stadium and, of course, it would be great for us to experience that atmosphere in May, or whenever the Cup final is being played.”
The former Ireland international made 235 appearances for the club, was given Arsenal’s Player of the Year three times and won an FA Cup during his time at the London club.
Rangnick's side beat Aston Villa 1-0 thanks to an early Scott Mctominay header.
The Red Devils will host Championship outfit Middlesbrough in round four, with the tie due to be played over the weekend of February 4th – 7th.
The great Liam Brady pictured in his @Arsenal days wearing Stylo Matchmakers boots. @MatchmakersUK #afc #arsenal #Gunners #Gooners pic.twitter.com/tr2FJLseVb
— shortswereshort (@shortswereshort) January 8, 2022
