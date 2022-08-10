Ronan O' Gara has said 'it's incredibly difficult to accept and make sense of' Dillon Quirke's tragic passing
Sport

Ronan O' Gara has said 'it's incredibly difficult to accept and make sense of' Dillon Quirke's tragic passing

RONAN O' GARA has offered his condolences to the family of Dillon Quirke and has said 'incredibly difficult to accept and make sense of'. 

The talented hurler became ill during a Senior Hurling Championship game between Clonoulty-Rossmore in Tipperary last week.  



 

Play was stopped and the match abandoned on Friday night, before the 24-year-old was taken to hospital. He passed away shortly after.  

Dillon Quirke's funeral mass was held in St John the Baptist Church, Clonoulty, Tipperary on Tuesday. 

Thousands of mourners turned up to attend the mass. These included the likes of Comdt Deirdre Newell, President Michael D Higgin's aide as well as Comdt Claire Mortimer,Taoiseach Micheál Martin's aide. Former teammates, and members of the GAA family also attended. 

At the funeral yesterday, the coffin was draped in the colours of his club side as well as his county and brought into the church by his Clonoulty-Rossmore team-mates. 

The eulogy was delivered by the chairman of Clonoulty-Rossmore GAA Club Andrew Fryday, who is also Dillon's uncle. 

Tribute and condolences were offered to the family, and O' Gara also offered his via Twitter.  

"Rest In Peace Dillon Quirke. Thoughts and prayers with your family and friends. Sometimes it’s incredibly difficult to accept and make sense of and this is most definitely the case," said O' Gara in a social media post on Twitter.  



 

See More: Dillon Quirke, GAA, Hurling

Related

Dillon Quirke's funeral took place today in St John the Baptist Church, Clonoulty, Tipperary
Sport 1 day ago

Dillon Quirke's funeral took place today in St John the Baptist Church, Clonoulty, Tipperary

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Tributes paid after Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke passes away aged 24
News 3 days ago

Tributes paid after Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke passes away aged 24

By: Gerard Donaghy

The Qatar World Cup 2022 will start a day earlier after Qatar requested to switch their game to the opening game
Sport 1 hour ago

The Qatar World Cup 2022 will start a day earlier after Qatar requested to switch their game to the opening game

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Eric Donovan will fight France's Khalil EI Hadri for the vacant EU super-featherweight title
Sport 2 hours ago

Eric Donovan will fight France's Khalil EI Hadri for the vacant EU super-featherweight title

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Former Ireland defender Richard Keogh has signed for Ipswich from Blackpool on a one-year deal
Sport 3 hours ago

Former Ireland defender Richard Keogh has signed for Ipswich from Blackpool on a one-year deal

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Center Parcs lodges plans for €85 million expansion in Ireland
News 4 hours ago

Center Parcs lodges plans for €85 million expansion in Ireland

By: Irish Post

Shamrock Rovers: Stephen Bradley says 'Rovers Europa win will 'financially help the club'
Sport 4 hours ago

Shamrock Rovers: Stephen Bradley says 'Rovers Europa win will 'financially help the club'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

A riverside adventure at The Runnymede on Thames
Travel 18 hours ago

A riverside adventure at The Runnymede on Thames

By: Fiona Audley