Ronan O' Gara has said 'it's incredibly difficult to accept and make sense of' Dillon Quirke's tragic passing

RONAN O' GARA has offered his condolences to the family of Dillon Quirke and has said 'incredibly difficult to accept and make sense of'.

The talented hurler became ill during a Senior Hurling Championship game between Clonoulty-Rossmore in Tipperary last week.



Play was stopped and the match abandoned on Friday night, before the 24-year-old was taken to hospital. He passed away shortly after.

Dillon Quirke's funeral mass was held in St John the Baptist Church, Clonoulty, Tipperary on Tuesday.

Thousands of mourners turned up to attend the mass. These included the likes of Comdt Deirdre Newell, President Michael D Higgin's aide as well as Comdt Claire Mortimer,Taoiseach Micheál Martin's aide. Former teammates, and members of the GAA family also attended.

At the funeral yesterday, the coffin was draped in the colours of his club side as well as his county and brought into the church by his Clonoulty-Rossmore team-mates.

The eulogy was delivered by the chairman of Clonoulty-Rossmore GAA Club Andrew Fryday, who is also Dillon's uncle.

Tribute and condolences were offered to the family, and O' Gara also offered his via Twitter.

"Rest In Peace Dillon Quirke. Thoughts and prayers with your family and friends. Sometimes it’s incredibly difficult to accept and make sense of and this is most definitely the case," said O' Gara in a social media post on Twitter.