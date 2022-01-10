Roy Keane clashes with Harry Maguire again
Sport

Roy Keane clashes with Harry Maguire again

HARRY MAGUIRE and Roy Keane have clashed again after the current Manchester United skipper spoke out about United's current run of form. 

United take on Aston Villa on Monday night in the FA Cup and Maguire wants the club's poor run to end. 

This time the former Leicester City defender stated that United needed to ‘stick together' after losing 1-0 to Wolves last week. 

Keane took issue with his comments again. This isn't the first time this has happened. A few weeks back Maguire cuffed his ears in a celebration against minnows Albania. This infuriated Keane as Maguire had been part of a Manchester United side that lost 5-0 to rivals Liverpool two weeks previously. 

The Corkman again took a swipe at the center-back. Keane spoke to ITV Sport on Sunday night and said:

“How many times has he said that?,” Keane said 

“I’m more interested in what he does on a football pitch, not what he says about players sticking together, and needing to do more.

“You judge players by what they do on a football pitch. United aren’t doing enough of that.

“But it is Aston Villa and you still expect United to turn up and put on a performance. Saying that, it has not been good enough recently.”

United will face a stern test against Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa side tonight.

Villa have just signed former Liverpool ace Philippe Coutinho. They've improved massively under the former Liverpool skipper, but their game against Manchester United in the FA Cup will be the one they will place most of the attention upon with. 

See More: Football, Manchester United, Roy Keane

Related

Every Irish player involved in the FA Cup this weekend
Sport 2 days ago

Every Irish player involved in the FA Cup this weekend

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Shamrock Rovers defender mistook international call-up for LinkedIn spam message
Sport 2 days ago

Shamrock Rovers defender mistook international call-up for LinkedIn spam message

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Brian Kerr and Michael Owen team up to launch football talent search in Pakistan
Sport 2 days ago

Brian Kerr and Michael Owen team up to launch football talent search in Pakistan

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

All 32 Irish county coat of arms, what they mean and where they come from
News 20 minutes ago

All 32 Irish county coat of arms, what they mean and where they come from

By: Irish Post

Branagh's best screenplay win the only success for Irish talent at Golden Globes
Entertainment 48 minutes ago

Branagh's best screenplay win the only success for Irish talent at Golden Globes

By: Connell McHugh

Irish players help Birmingham shock unbeaten league leaders Arsenal for first WSL win in 14 months
Sport 15 hours ago

Irish players help Birmingham shock unbeaten league leaders Arsenal for first WSL win in 14 months

By: Gerard Donaghy

Scottish giants Celtic snap up exciting young Irish striker Johnny Kenny from Sligo Rovers
Sport 22 hours ago

Scottish giants Celtic snap up exciting young Irish striker Johnny Kenny from Sligo Rovers

By: Gerard Donaghy

Footballer Benjamin Mendy released on bail following rape charges
News 23 hours ago

Footballer Benjamin Mendy released on bail following rape charges

By: Gerard Donaghy