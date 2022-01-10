Roy Keane clashes with Harry Maguire again

HARRY MAGUIRE and Roy Keane have clashed again after the current Manchester United skipper spoke out about United's current run of form.

United take on Aston Villa on Monday night in the FA Cup and Maguire wants the club's poor run to end.

This time the former Leicester City defender stated that United needed to ‘stick together' after losing 1-0 to Wolves last week.

Keane took issue with his comments again. This isn't the first time this has happened. A few weeks back Maguire cuffed his ears in a celebration against minnows Albania. This infuriated Keane as Maguire had been part of a Manchester United side that lost 5-0 to rivals Liverpool two weeks previously.

I love #RoyKeane he speaks the truth !! And exactly what real fans are thinking #HarryMaguire stop talking rubbish !! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/kPMG3zil6R — Simon McPherson (@bournemonkey) January 9, 2022

The Corkman again took a swipe at the center-back. Keane spoke to ITV Sport on Sunday night and said:

“How many times has he said that?,” Keane said

“I’m more interested in what he does on a football pitch, not what he says about players sticking together, and needing to do more.

“You judge players by what they do on a football pitch. United aren’t doing enough of that.

“But it is Aston Villa and you still expect United to turn up and put on a performance. Saying that, it has not been good enough recently.”

United will face a stern test against Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa side tonight.

Villa have just signed former Liverpool ace Philippe Coutinho. They've improved massively under the former Liverpool skipper, but their game against Manchester United in the FA Cup will be the one they will place most of the attention upon with.