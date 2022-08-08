Roy Keane has slammed Manchester's United's midfield pairing of Fred and Scott McTominay after the 2-1 loss to Brighton
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 07: TV pundit Roy Keane looks on prior to the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester City at London Stadium on August 07, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED captain Roy Keane has torn into United's midfield pairing of Fred and Scott McTominay for their display against Brighton & Hove Albion yesterday.

United started their season on Sunday against Brighton and were beaten 2-1 on the day.  A brace from Pascal Gross proved to be the difference. 

United had a horrible season last year and some of the same problems appeared again in the defeat. 

Fred and McTominay came under intense scrutiny from fans and pundits after the loss. 

McTominay completed 19 passes in 79 minutes before being taken off. Whilst Fred fared slightly better with 32 passes in 53 minutes. 

Many fans have washed their hands with the pair and Keane agrees with the sentiments. 

The [lack of] decision-making and football intelligence from midfield, particularly Fred, I've been going on about it for a long time – Fred and [Scott] McTominay are not good enough," said Keane on Sky Sports yesterday

"They won't get Manchester United back competing at the top. 

"We see it week in, week out. They're not up to it." 

Another former United player Paul Scholes described Fred and McTominay's decision making as 'criminal'. 

“Fred gives the ball away all the time and McTominay is trying to run with the ball constantly and then gives it away, said Scholes 

"Pass it to your best players! It’s not that difficult. It’s criminal on a day like today.” 

United play Brentford next Saturday at 5.30.

