RTE will show Ireland's huge World Cup playoff against Scotland on Tuesday

IRELAND'S World Cup playoff against Scotland on Tuesday will be shown on RTE confirmed the broadcaster on Friday.  

Ireland could potentially reach their first World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next year. if results go there way next week.  

If Vera Pauw's win and either Switzerland or Iceland slips up against Wales or Portugal respectively, Ireland are going to the World Cup.  

If the Swiss or Icelanders do not win in 90 minutes and the game goes to extra-time, that counts as a draw, and they'd only get one point. The same of course applies to Ireland.  

Ireland basically can have much easier passage to the tournament, if they win and others lose in the nuts and bolts of it. 



 

If Ireland finish third, they'll participate in that inter-confederation playoff tournament in February. 

Before that Ireland will take on Scotland at Hampden Park at 8pm on Tuesday.

Coverage of Manchester City will commence at 5.30pm and conclude at 7.40pm, before a 7.45pm start for coverage of the Hampden Park showdown. 

A statement on RTE Sport's website said: "It's an immensely important night for the Girls in Green who are aiming to make history by reaching next summer's finals in Australia and New Zealand." 

"I am proud of where we are but I am very conscious of the fact that we do not have anything yet," Pauw said ahead of the crunch collision." 

"[Pressure] is a good thing. We have grown to that, we have worked really hard to be independent and to love the pressure at the highest level, instead of being afraid of it." 

