Republic of Ireland Squad - Scotland & ArmeniaGoalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), Max O'Leary (Bristol City)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Shane Duffy (Fulham), John Egan (Sheffield United), Nathan Collins (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Robbie Brady (Preston North End).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jeff Hendrick (Reading), Jason Knight (Derby County), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Conor Hourihane (Derby County), Callum O'Dowda (Cardiff City).

Forwards: Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Michael Obafemi (Swansea City), Troy Parrott (Preston North End), Callum Robinson (Cardiff City), Scott Hogan (Birmingham City).