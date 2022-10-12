The FAI, Vera Pauw and the Ireland team have apologised for an offensive song sang in Ireland dressing room last night
Scotland , United Kingdom - 11 October 2022; Republic of Ireland players celebrate in the dressing room after the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Play-off match between Scotland and Republic of Ireland at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

The Football Association of Ireland and the Republic of Ireland Ireland Women’s National Team Manager Vera Pauw has apologised for any offence caused by a song sung by players in the Ireland dressing room after the FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifying Play-off win over Scotland at Hampden Park on Tuesday night.

Amber Barrett's winner in Glasgow meant that Ireland reached their first ever major tournament. The team will now head to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in 2023

After the game an elatated Ireland team sang songs in the Hampden Park dressing room, one of those songs was the well known chant assicioated with the IRA (Irish Republican Army) "Ooh ah, up the 'RA"

Ireland manager Vera Pauw said: “We apologise from the bottom of our hearts to anyone who has been offended by the content of the post-match celebrations after we had just qualified for the World Cup."We will review this with the players and remind them of their responsibilities in this regard. I have spoken with players this morning and we are sorry collectively for any hurt caused, there can be no excuse for that.”

Aine O'Gorman backed up the apology telling RTÉ Sport: 'We sang 100 songs last night and that was the one that went out. We would just like to apologise to anyone who was offended."

