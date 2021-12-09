Watch: Sam Kerr, the Chelsea player upend a pitch invader with a shoulder charge

KIDS LOOKING for boots and jerseys or yobs looking for a reaction like in Old Trafford last night has become the norm, more so than usual in football.

However, one pitch invader last night was on the receiving end of Chelsea's forward Sam Kerr's shoulder during Chelsea's Champions League game against Juventus

In the eighty-eighth minute during the nil-nil draw a fan made his way onto the pitch to get a selfie Magda Erikksen. Kerr took matters into her own hands and shoulder charged the man causing him to fall over in a comical way.

The invader had run the length of the pitch and had clearly frustrated the players. It's good that Kerr was in no mood to play games.

This comes days after Kerr and Chelsea stormed to a famous FA Cup victory over Arsenal, with a brace that included Wembley's best ever chip

On a number of levels, this shoulder by Sam Kerr is one of the most satisfying things I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/A8RUHxx4iT — Gavan Casey (@GavanCasey) December 9, 2021

‘We wanted, 100 years on, for it to be a day to remember and I think it will be.

’The crowd were amazing, especially behind the goal with all the Chelsea flags. Walking out and seeing all the blue was a real buzz.

‘To be able to put on a show in front of them means everything. This is what women’s football can do. It was a buzz for me and I will remember this day forever.

‘When we scored you could feel the crowd right behind us. It pushed us over the line and then after the game it was nice to celebrate with fans, friends and family.’

Sam Kerr's goal was excellent, but this will be remembered for a long time due to the hilarity of the pictures.