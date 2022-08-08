West Ham and Ireland's Conor Coventry says making his Premier League debut was a 'dream come true

LAST WEEKEND Ireland's Conor Coventry made his Premier League debut for his boyhood club West ham against Manchester City.
Pep Guardiola's side won 2-0 against the Hammer's, but for Coventry making his debut at the London Stadium after a number of loan spells was worth the wait.
The 22-year-old grew up ten minutes from the stadium and has had to bide his time for a chance in an Iron's shirt.
Coventry came on for Pablo Fornals in the 90th minute.
Loans at Lincoin City(2020), Peterborough United (2021), and Milton Keynes Dons (2022) have given the Ireland underage international much needed expierence.
Posting on social media yesterday, the midfielder said "Dream come true"
Dream come true ⚒ https://t.co/kNTU1kuSAE
— Conor Coventry (@conorcoventry) August 8, 2022
Coventry also believes it's now his time to shine under David Moyes, if given the chance.
Speaking to the club's media team this month, he said: “I feel like I’m ready,” “I’ve spent some time away from the club [on loan] and it’s made me miss the club even more and want to be here even more.
“I feel like I’m ready and I’ve been here so long and all I want to do is play here. Whenever the gaffer needs me I’m ready and hopefully I can get a chance.”
Coventry, who grew up in London qualifies for the Boys in Green through his Irish-born mother spoke about what it meant to him.
"Whenever I’m with the 21s, it’s to qualify for the Euros, and if not, obviously it’s every boys’ dream to get a senior cap and it’s something I’d love to do, hopefully I can push on and get some.”