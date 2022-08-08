West Ham and Ireland's Conor Coventry says making his Premier League debut was a 'dream come true
Sport

West Ham and Ireland's Conor Coventry says making his Premier League debut was a 'dream come true

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 07: Flynn Downes and Conor Coventry of West Ham United applaud the fans after the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester City at London Stadium on August 07, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

LAST WEEKEND Ireland's Conor Coventry made his Premier League debut for his boyhood club West ham against Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's side won 2-0 against the Hammer's, but for Coventry making his debut at the London Stadium after a number of loan spells was worth the wait.

The 22-year-old grew up ten minutes from the stadium and has had to bide his time for a chance in an Iron's shirt.

Coventry came on for Pablo Fornals in the 90th minute.

Loans at Lincoin City(2020), Peterborough United (2021), and Milton Keynes Dons (2022) have given the Ireland underage international much needed expierence.

Posting on social media yesterday, the midfielder said "Dream come true"

Coventry also believes it's now his time to shine under David Moyes, if given the chance.

Speaking to the club's media team this month, he said: “I feel like I’m ready,” “I’ve spent some time away from the club [on loan] and it’s made me miss the club even more and want to be here even more.

“I feel like I’m ready and I’ve been here so long and all I want to do is play here. Whenever the gaffer needs me I’m ready and hopefully I can get a chance.”

Coventry, who grew up in London qualifies for the Boys in Green through his Irish-born mother  spoke about what it meant to him.

“I’m 10 minutes from the stadium."
"My Mum and Dad worked in East Ham and it’s massive for me. I’ve been here since I was 10, so I know what it means. It’s hard to say without sounding too cringy, but of course I’d love to play here.
Coventry also added in that same interview he now has his sights on winning a senior Irish cap or two under Stephen Kenny

"Whenever I’m with the 21s, it’s to qualify for the Euros, and if not, obviously it’s every boys’ dream to get a senior cap and it’s something I’d love to do, hopefully I can push on and get some.”

See More: Conor Coventry, Football

Related

Player Profile - Conor Coventry - West Ham's "most exciting" youth prospect
Sport 1 year ago

Player Profile - Conor Coventry - West Ham's "most exciting" youth prospect

By: Rudi Kinsella

Nathan Collins has said 'settling at Wolves has been easy'
Sport 1 hour ago

Nathan Collins has said 'settling at Wolves has been easy'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Preview: Shamrock Rovers vs KF Shkupi of North Macedonia second leg details Rovers lead 3-1 on aggregate
Sport 2 hours ago

Preview: Shamrock Rovers vs KF Shkupi of North Macedonia second leg details Rovers lead 3-1 on aggregate

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Davy Fitzgerald will step away from his role with Cork senior camogie team after one year
Sport 4 hours ago

Davy Fitzgerald will step away from his role with Cork senior camogie team after one year

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Man arrested in Belfast as police seize dozens of puppies in suspected smuggling case
News 1 day ago

Man arrested in Belfast as police seize dozens of puppies in suspected smuggling case

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man charged after teenage girl sexually assaulted in Co. Antrim
News 1 day ago

Man charged after teenage girl sexually assaulted in Co. Antrim

By: Gerard Donaghy

Murder investigation launched seven months after Tyrone man's disappearance
News 1 day ago

Murder investigation launched seven months after Tyrone man's disappearance

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man in his 20s dies in Co. Dublin collision
News 1 day ago

Man in his 20s dies in Co. Dublin collision

By: Gerard Donaghy