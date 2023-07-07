Albania’s untamed beauty, ancient architecture — and an unlikely comic hero

MAL ROGERS experiences southwest Albania's enigmatic charms — from olive groves and subtropical forests to ancient villages and wild landscapes

I’D ARRIVED in Sarandë in southwest Albania from Corfu.

The ferry pulled into the small port, and I made my way to the taxi rankwhere a very modern Japanese car awaited me. I was disappointed. I’d expected a Trabant or the like.

“Haha, Mr Grimsdale!” I ventured to the taxi driver as I settled into the back seat.

No response.

“Norman Wisdom!?” I added helpfully,

The driver’s aquiline features remained impassive. He studied me in the rear view mirror. “Norman Wisdom?” I repeated, jocularly I hoped. “Funny man!”

The driver merely said, “You British?”

I shook my head. “No. Irish.”

He shrugged, turned up the radio and we began our journey towards Gjirocastra (or Gjirocastër) in silence.

To be fair, I’d only mentioned “Mr Grimsdale” because it was something of a catch-phrase for Norman Wisdom. Apparently the phrase often amounted to the sum total of English words many in the Eastern Bloc countries knew. The British knockabout artist was phenomenally popular in Albania and surrounding nations. Search me.

No further information on this emerged from my driver.

The journey to the ancient UNESCO city of Gjirocastra was, again, surprisingly, uneventful and silent apart from some muted pop music. The driver, while almost comically surly, was a skilful driver. It could have been white knuckle stuff as we crossed several treacherous passes and switch-backed on precarious roads. But we motored, in silence, past crumbling castles, forlorn, abandoned cottages, and in the valley ancient farms surrounded by fig and olive groves, small vineyards, and livestock that seemed to wander everywhere. Some grazed on the grass growing in the middle of the road. It was kind of like driving into the past.

Albania is home to some of the wildest landscapes on the Adriatic.

The Albanian flag, it seems, is flown at every opportunity. The blood-red banner topped with a double-headed eagle is a constant presence — and very jaunty it is, perched on every fort, castle and municipal building.

Eventually we reached Gjirocastra, perched on the steep slopes of the Gjerë Mountains and looking well-pleased with itself and its UNESCO world heritage status. My man dropped me off on a boulevard that skirted a hill dotted with fine Ottoman architecture and drove off — in silence. In the distance were the snow-capped peaks of southern Albania’s Drino Valley and the Ceraunian Mountains.

Should you wish to follow the footsteps of Lord Byron you can hike up to the village of Libohova and its fortress. I decided against, and headed

The streets of Gjirocastra, cobbled to within an inch of their lives, are overlooked by the city’s most dominant feature — the castle. A settlement of some sort or another has stood here for 2500 years. Like most of Albania, it has seen the influence of the usual suspects: Illyrians, Macedonians, Greeks and Romans.

But it’s the Ottoman-era houses and hilltop fortress, home at one time to the ruling elite, that are the star turns.

Zekate is a tower house in the shadow of the castle, constructed in the early 19th century, and considered the finest example of Ottoman architecture in the city.

Presumably the communists took it over when they moved in —the usual practice in the Eastern Bloc.

It reminded me briefly of Brezhnev’s mother — she is reported to have said to the then president of the Soviet Union on clapping eyes on his huge estate and mansion in Crimea: “It’s beautiful! But what will you do if the communists come back?”

I could happily have stayed in Gjirocastra, but I was headed for one of the last truly wild rivers in Europe, Vjosa. It runs through totally nonsense scenery — huge cliffs plunging down to waterfalls, narrow canyons, dusty plains and forests of oak, Mediterranean pine, acacia and jacaranda. The river rises in the Pindus mountains in northwest Greece and flows some 270 km through Albania to the Adriatic coast.

My guide, the magnificently named Afrodita Dervishi was markedly less surly than my driver from Sarandë; I spared her my Norman Wisdom routine. Besides which, she had a total handle on the ecosystem hereabouts: “The river, and the valley it drains, is home to more than 1,000 animal and plant species,” she said. “It’s recently been declared a national park by the Albanian government. It’s a wild, living river, free from human interference. It is a wonderful, wonderful place.”

I couldn’t disagree with her.

Thankfully the Albanian government is aware of the uniqueness of this stunning ecosystem. Right here, at a ceremony at Tepelenë castle overlooking Vjosa, the river was declared the first wild river national park in Europe by Albanian prime minister Edi Rama.

As we drove away from Tepelenë. Afrodita continued trying to teach me a few words of Albanian. She said her granny lived near the town. “My nanaplak. My nana.”

“Your nana?” I said.

“Yes, my nana. Ima nëna. Nana.” “Nana,” I nodded. By the time we’d finished straightening it out, we were almost singing Hey Jude.

A small grasp of Albanian will serve you well. Outside of Tirana (the capital) and ports such as Sarandë, few people can speak English. In some areas Greek or Italian is widely understood, but a smattering of the local lingo goes down very well.

South of the town of Memaliaj, we took a dedicated track along the river and up into the forest. Shepherds, hunters, smugglers and livestock had all trudged up this path before us. We walked through holm oaks, olive groves and a tangle of Mediterranean shrubs and trees — myrtle, jacaranda, wild rose, myrtle, bougainvillea, oleander and cork oak. The scent of jasmine hung in the air. We heard frogs squealing in pools, we saw vultures soaring in thermals overhead, but didn't see any lynx which stalk these forests.

We headed northwest towards the Adriatic. The Narta lagoon lies some 10 kilometres north of the city of Vlora. Flamingos, surely the most elegant birds in the avian kingdom, step cautiously about in the shallow wetlands. Dalmatian pelicans bask in the sun after doing a spot of fishing.

But the avian paradise's days may be numbered, ecologists warn, as a nearby airport hopes to cash-in on the Balkan nation's new tourism reputation, bringing visitors for a cheap weekend in Teheran. Let’s hope the Albanian government realises, like they have at the Vjosa river, that tourism is a delicate balance between providing access to visitors but not allowing them to destroy what they’ve come to see.

Soon it was time to leave Afrodita. Somehow I couldn’t imagine her watching Norman Wisdom films. I have to say I always found him severely unfunny, so I’m not sure what most Albanians saw in him. It has sometimes been said that Mr Grimshaw, played by Edward Chapman, was the perfect straight man — he always managed not to laugh. But the truth could be — maybe he just didn’t find Norman very funny. In fact the only thing that ever made me laugh in connection with the comedian was an incident in the EU parliament, pre-Brexit. A French MEP expressed concern at the lack of infrastructure in Calais. But he added that the problem could be solved by “la sagacite de Normandie”. When this was translated by the EU interpreter, the poor woman couldn’t understand why there was much sniggering amongst the British and Irish MEPs. All he had solemnly announced was, “This problem can be solved by Norman wisdom.” If Albania had been part of the EU, its MEPs would have split their sides laughing too. And more than likely shouted "Mr Grimshaw!"

Accommodation

Hotel Kalemi, Gjirocastra(€65 a night) is a renovated former Ottoman merchant’s house, comfortable, central and with very friendly staff.

Getting there

Corfu Town to Sarandë

There are 20 sailings available per day on the Corfu-Sarandë crossing

Mal Rogers flew to Corfu courtesy of British Airways from Heathrow to Ioannis Kapodistrias Corfu, and travelled by Ionian Seaways ferry to Sarandë

* NOTE: At Heathrow, because — I suspect — of the air of sophistication and graciousness that tends to engulf me like an aura, I was upgraded to business class. I cannot recommend BritishAirways' business class service highly enough