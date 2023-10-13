Alan Quinlan: 'New Zealand's claims won't bother Ireland'

Former Ireland player Alan Quinlan believes that New Zealand's mind games ahead of their game on Saturday will not work on the current Irish side.

Last week, staff members in the New Zealand camp claimed that Ireland were the 'preferred opponents' for the upcoming quarter-final in the Stade de France in Paris. Like Scotland, the All-Blacks have decided to ramp up the mental battle ahead of the clash.

It's a game with so much riding on it, however, according to Quinlan, Ireland won't fall into the trap set by New Zealand in the media.

"I don't think New Zealand's claims will bother Ireland in the slightest. I think Ireland is pretty calm and measured. It's strange seeing the New Zealand team paying so much attention to Ireland and being quite outspoken about the opposition as that's not their usual practice," he said.

“Ireland know it'll be a really difficult game, and their 17 wins on the trot will mean little if they lose. Ireland have had some incredible, historic victories recently, but they've got to perform against New Zealand on Saturday night.

“The mind games are interesting because New Zealand knows Ireland is so good, and they'll know they're about to face a proper team. Ireland won't give up, and New Zealand will know that Ireland won't be shaken off easily."

When asked who he thinks could win the clash, the former Munster man believes that it could be anyone's game on Saturday evening. However, Quinlan does expect a strong reaction from New Zealand because of Ireland's upper hand in the fixture over the last few years.

“I'd say either side is capable of winning. New Zealand – now with the Joe Schmidt factor - have shown in the Rugby Championship, particularly against South Africa, just how devastating they can be,"he added.

“I don't think Andy Farrell or the Irish players will read too much into the mind games. They'll roll up their sleeves and show they can go toe-to-toe. I suspect an aggressive reaction from New Zealand."

In other news, Ireland's team to face the All-Blacks was announced this week.

Here is a refresher of what that team looks like:

Farrell named an unchanged starting team from last weekend’s victory over Scotland. However, this was because James Ryan was omitted from the starting lineup due to injury concerns. Ian Henderson keeps his place and replaces him. Tadhg Beirne also starts as Ireland's other lock.

James Lowe and Mack Hansen, who had both been doubtful, have been passed fit for the clash against New Zealand. They join Hugo Keenan in the back three.

Garry Ringrose and Bundee Aki are retained in midfield. Captain Johnny Sexton and Jamison Gibson-Park once again form the half-back pairing.

In the front row, Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, and Tadhg Furlong are starting. Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, and Caelan Doris complete the Ireland starting team.

The replacements are Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Joe McCarthy, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, and Jimmy O’Brien.

Saturday’s match is live on Virgin Media One in the Republic of Ireland and ITV1 in the United Kingdom.

Quinlan was speaking to Bitcoin Casinos.

Quarter-final ready 💪



Here comes the @IrishRugby side to take on New Zealand in Paris#RWC2023 | #IREvNZL pic.twitter.com/DTp0RsoTwi — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) October 11, 2023

RWC Quarter-Final

Date: Saturday 14th October 2023

Venue: Stade de France, Paris

Kick-off: 8:00pm (9:00pm local)

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)

TV Coverage: Live on ITV (UK), RTÉ and Virgin Media (ROI)