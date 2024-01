GAA results Jan 13-14

Connacht FL semi-final

Roscommon 0-21 London 1-9, Connacht GAA Air Dome FT

O'Byrne Cup semi-final

Dublin 5-17 Wexford 1-11, Parnell Park FT

O'Byrne Cup Shield semi-finals

Wicklow 1-20 Laois 0-12, Rathnew FT

Westmeath 0-12 Louth 2-12, Kinnegad FT

Dr McKenna Cup semi-final

Armagh 2-7 Derry 0-17, Box-It Athletic Grounds FT

All-Ireland Club IHC final

Castlelyons (Cork) 0-13 Thomastown (Kilkenny) 2-23, Croke Park FT

All-Ireland Club JHC final

St Catherine's (Cork) 1-13 Tullogher Rosbercon (Kilkenny) 2-21, Croke Park FT

Take a look at some action shots from our Senior Hurlers victory over Antrim in Dioralyte Walsh Cup at Parnell Park this afternoon 💪💙



📸Pics thanks to Eamon O'Callaghan#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/qK5S46vH2i

— Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) January 14, 2024