From Cork to centre stage at the Old Vic

CORK actor Shane O’Riordan is taking on the title role in a new version of Martin Guerre at London’s Old Vic.

Directed by Matthew Warchus, the production features additional songs and revised lyrics, with audiences seated around the stage. It runs until October 31 as a series of semi-staged preview performances.

He took time out to talk to the Irish Post...

What is the plot of Martin Guerre?

Martin Guerre follows a true story of forbidden love and deceit. I’d prefer not to elaborate further to avoid spoiling the story for new audiences, but I am very excited to see what people think.

This Olivier Award-winning musical has been reimagined in the round — tell us more?

It has indeed been reimagined. Telling this story in the round is a very unique experience. We get a chance to show the reality of these characters in a very raw and intimate environment.

What is your favourite song in the show?

My favourite song in the show has to be ‘Someday’. It is a brand-new song written by the mighty Claude-Michel Schönberg and Alain Boublil (with new lyrics by Alain Boublil, Annabel Mutale Reed and Paul Hodge). It is sung by Bertrande, played by Liv Andrusier, and it is stupendously orchestrated by Tom Curran.

What is it like working with acclaimed director Matthew Warchus?

Working with Matthew is honestly such a delight. He allows us to have a lot of freedom with these characters, and it is lovely to reimagine such a beautiful show with him at the helm.

Are you excited about working in the iconic Old Vic theatre?

Of course! It is a bucket-list venue for me to work at. I have been working on this show for a long time while it’s been in development, so I have been waiting for this moment for quite a while. What an honour it is to get to perform at such an iconic theatre.

The show is from the creators of Les Misérables — which you have been in — is it similar?

It is similar in ways. They have such an amazing style of creating drama with their music, and they have indeed done the same with this.

Tell me about growing up in Cork — was the Cork Opera House your first live theatre experience?

Growing up in Cork was great! I grew up going to watch my older sister, Amy, in shows at Centre Stage School in Mallow and also at the Cork Opera House. I then joined Centre Stage because of her, and the rest is history, I guess. I auditioned for drama school and moved over to London to train.

So many great performers have come from Cork over the years. Who inspired you?

Being a Corkonian, I am very proud of where I came from. However, it is a Waterford woman who would be the inspiration. Her name is Aideen McAuliffe, and without her I wouldn’t be where I am today. She founded Centre Stage School in Mallow and has been running it for the last 23 years. It’s people like her up and down the country who give young children and teenagers the confidence to pursue careers in the arts, and those are the people that need to be celebrated.

Do you think theatre is in a good place in Ireland at the moment?

It’s hard for me to say. I have only performed at home a handful of times, but it is something I would love to do more.

When you were training, you were awarded the Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation scholarship — tell me about that?

I was indeed very fortunate. It was David Grindrod who granted me the scholarship, and I owe him a hell of a lot. He helped me and my family out at such a crucial time, and I am very grateful to him and the ALW Foundation.

You have appeared in many West End productions — what has been your highlight so far?

I think this has to be my highlight. A show I care very much about and at such an iconic theatre. It is a dream come true.

What would you say to any aspiring young performers back in Ireland — what advice would you give them?

Just to be themselves and not to be afraid of going for it, even when times are tough! This industry is really not for the faint of heart — but it can be so rewarding. So if you are passionate about it, then go for it.

What is the best advice anyone has given you in the industry?

Probably to learn how to do your taxes, haha. Nobody teaches you that in drama school!

What is your dream role in the future?

My dream role at this moment would be Bobby in Company or Tony in West Side Story. To do a Sondheim show would be a dream.

Do you hope to get back to perform in Ireland one day?

I would love to perform back on home soil again. Fingers crossed it’s not too far in the future.

Martin Guerre runs at the Old Vic until October 31 www.oldvictheatre.com/stage/martin-guerre

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