GAA superfan set for London launch of new book
Entertainment

GAA superfan set for London launch of new book

ROSCOMMON GAA superfan Paddy Joe Burke will launch his autobiography at the Roscommon Association London’s annual dinner dance on Saturday, October 24, at the Clayton Hotel in Chiswick.

Kindness Has a Long Memory: Paddy Joe Burke – The Untold Story tells the life story of the well-known GAA supporter, who worked as a barber in Roscommon town for more than 50 years before retiring in October 2024.

Paddy Joe with the co-author

Paddy Joe’s barber shop on Church Street became a much-loved gathering place, where generations of customers came not just for a trim, but for conversation, laughter and encouragement. It also provided a discreet refuge for people seeking solace during difficult times.

Behind the laughter and colourful personality was a man who faced profound personal struggles. In this candid memoir, Paddy Joe reflects on traumatic school years, battles with addiction, his hard-won recovery and the rediscovery of happiness.

The book also paints a vivid portrait of a changing rural Ireland, tracing his life from an upbringing in 1950s Roscommon to the present day. At its heart is the belief that simple acts of kindness can leave a lasting impression.

Co-written with journalist Richard Canny and published by Red Stripe Press, Kindness Has a Long Memory is available to pre-order from the publisher.

The London event will be the first of two main launches, with the second taking place in Roscommon town on Friday, October 30.

For dinner dance ticket enquiries, contact Ciaran Horohoe on 07956 883227

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See More: Paddy Joe Burke, Roscommon GAA, Superfan

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