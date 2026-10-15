The Nolans set to wow fans with hometown showcase

THE Nolans will return to the stage in their hometown next month in a series of special performances.

Sisters Anne, Denise and Maureen Nolan will put on three shows at the House of Secrets in Blackpool.

“We’re so looking forward to being back in Blackpool this winter,” Anne told The Irish Post.

“We had such a lovely run during the summer, and there really is something special about Blackpool,” she added.

“With the Illuminations running, it’s such a magical time of year, so we really wanted to come back and add a few more dates but make some changes to freshen it up.

“We’re looking forward to seeing everyone again and having a fantastic few afternoons together”.

Three exclusive performances of Up Close With The Nolans will be held on Saturdays in November, promising fans an show “packed with music, laughter, stories and memories from their extraordinary lives in show business”.

Founded in Blackpool in 1974 as The Nolan Sisters, the band consisted of sisters Coleen, Maureen, Anne, Linda, Denise and Bernie Nolan.

Their parents Tommy and Maureen Nolan, who hailed from Raheny in Dublin, managed them.

All of the Nolan siblings, which also includes brothers Tommy and Brian, were born in Dublin, apart from Coleen, who was born in Blackpool after the family relocated to the seaside town in Lancashire in 1962.

In 1980 they changed their name to The Nolans and continued to perform around the world.

Next month fans of the group will travel from across the country to get a chance to hear their story.

“We’ve had so many wonderful messages from fans over the last few weeks, and it’s amazing to hear how far people are travelling to come and see us,” Maureen said.

“We’ve even had fans flying into the UK especially to catch the show, which is just incredible,’ she added.

“It means so much to us to know that people are making such an effort to be there, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone to Blackpool”.

Joining the sisters on stage will be their nephew Shane Nolan, who will host the afternoon.

“I’ve worked with my auntie Maureen over the years, and the last time we shared the stage was in panto, so it’ll be great to work with her again,” he said.

“And, of course, I’m really looking forward to joining my two other aunties, Anne and Denise, too.

“It’s a fantastic family show, and I’m looking forward to bringing a bit of my own personality to the afternoon while helping tell the incredible Nolan family story.”

The afternoons will feature songs, alongside audience questions and personal stories from Anne, Denise and Maureen.

Tickets also include an exclusive meet and Greet with the sisters after the show, as well as a limited edition signed photograph.

“We never get tired of singing together, especially when we sing harmonies,” Denise said.

“There’s something really special about the three of us being on stage together again.

“We’re looking forward to singing, sharing stories and having a good laugh with everyone,” she added.

“It really does feel like the old days, and we’re loving every minute of it”.

Up Close With The Nolans LIVE takes place on November 7, 14 and 21. For tickets visit www.houseofsecretsmagicbar.com

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