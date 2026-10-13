Claudia Buckley ‘can’t wait’ to make Irish Post Awards debut

COUNTRY music star Claudia Buckley will perform at the Irish Post Awards 2026.

The singer, from Athenry in Co. Galway, will make her debut at the event, which returns to London’s Park Lane next month, and said she “can’t wait” to get there.

“After a crazy busy festival season with my band, I’m so looking forward to getting all glammed up and performing at the Irish Post Awards for the first time,” she said this week.

“It’s such a prestigious event and I really can’t wait,” she added.

Buckley has toured the length and breadth of Ireland, the UK and Europe with her five-piece country band.

She currently has two number one albums in the charts, featuring her many hits, such as ‘Diane’, ‘Come on In’ and her breakthrough single ‘Drinking with Dolly’.

The young star, who has no less than three Female Entertainer of the Year awards under her belt, has become a familiar and popular face on the Country music circuit.

In the past year alone, Buckley has duetted with Ronan Keating and featured twice on The Late Late show.

She has also appeared on the likes of The Six O’Clock Show, Ireland AM and The Today Show and is a regular fill-in host for BBC Radio Ulster.

The Irish Post Awards will also feature entertainment from The Tumbling Paddies.

A six-piece Irish trad, pop and folk fusion band, the group formed in 2014 and has gone from strength to strength ever since.

Blending traditional Irish folk with contemporary pop and country influences, the band have created a distinctive sound built around energetic musicianship, catchy original songs and a powerful connection with live audiences.

From playing local gigs in their home county Fermanagh, they now sell out major venues across Ireland and beyond.

The band features Gareth Maguire on lead vocals and tin whistle, Ciaran Owens on banjo, Lee Jones on guitar, Martin Treacy on accordion, Oisín McManus on keyboards and John McCann on drums.

Their energy-packed live shows, combined with standout original songs like Pretty Girl, Night on the Town, and their chart-topping hit The Way I Am, have earned them a loyal following worldwide.

They boast fans everywhere, from Ireland to Dubai, Germany, Spain, and beyond.

The Irish Post Awards will return on Thursday, November 26 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London hotel.

The evening will pay tribute to Irish success and achievement in business, community, sport, film, music, entertainment, politics — in short, almost every sector of life in Britain.

Located on Park Lane in the heart of Mayfair, the 5-star hotel is well used to hosting royalty, showbusiness icons, international celebrities, captains of industry and the movers and shakers of the film world.

The event will be held in the Grosvenor's spectacular Great Room, one of the largest ballrooms in Europe, and certainly one of the most stylish and impressive.

The hall, which has a history dating back almost 100 years as a venue, is ideal for banqueting and utterly glitzy events.

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