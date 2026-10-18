Selection poser for O'Neill after Celtic put seven past Hearts to go four clear

CELTIC ran riot in Glasgow on Sunday as they beat title rivals Hearts 7-1 to move four points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Manager Martin O'Neill shuffled his pack to devastating effect, with Celtic scoring as many goals on Sunday afternoon as they had managed in their previous seven games.

It was an emphatic display after an indifferent period for the Hoops, although O'Neill wasn't getting carried away, joking that there would be talk of a crisis again if Celtic don't beat Celtic Vigo in the Europa League on Thursday.

Having widened the gap over second-placed Rangers to four points after their city rivals drew at Dundee on Saturday, O'Neill suggested it was an act of folly to make any predications over the league this early in the season.

He highlighted how Celtic found themselves five points behind Hearts with seven games left last season after a 2-0 defeat at Dundee United before the Hoops went on to seal the double.

"Personally, I think it's very early on," he said.

"I think we were four points behind with about seven games to go last season so it can be eroded very, very quickly.

"But it's nice to win today and win in the manner in which we did.

"From Hearts' viewpoint it's probably just a bad day at the office and they will still be challengers — they've got some really decent players who can play."

While a win over Celtic Vigo on Thursday is paramount for their European hopes, O'Neill heads into the clash with something of a selection headache after being given food for thought against the Jambos.

After starting on the bench in the 4-1 defeat to Benfica on Thursday, Benjamin Nygren returned to the starting line-up and grabbed a brace, while Callum Osmand also scored two as he made his first start of the season after recovering from injury.

Camilo Duran and Kieran Tierney each grabbed one while Jamie McCart put into his own net.

Laurent Mendy got the consolation for the visitors in the first meeting between the sides since Celtic snatched the title from Hearts in the final minutes of the league last season.

It was Osmand who scored the final goal in that 3-1 victory last May after a six-month lay-off and he again showed his prowess with his first-half brace on Sunday before being withdrawn at the break as a precaution.

The 20-year-old Welshman and Egyptian winger Haissem Hassan started after coming on for Kasper Hogh and Sebastian Tounekti at half-time in Thursday's defeat in Lisbon.

Both impressed in midweek despite the scoreline and with the pair flanking Duran playing up top on Sunday, it meant record signing Hogh and Tounekti were sacrificed, with the latter not even in the squad.

'Kasper is a fighter'

It's been a frustrating period for Hogh, who has not scored since netting a hat-trick against Kilmarnock in August.

While Osmand staked a claim for a starting spot today, his reintegration into the squad after injury — as well as that of Jota, who added a bit of swagger to a slick win in the second half — will see the Dane continue to win chances.

A hectic fixture list due to Celtic's Europa League involvement will also necessitate O'Neill rotating his squad.

Outwith his performances on the pitch, the board will likely not want to see their reported £11m record signing warming the bench too often.

Of course, in-form Duran will be hesitant to relinquish the central role where he impressed today, having notched two assists as well as his goal.

Hogh did grab an assist himself against Hearts after he replaced Duran on the hour mark, which will hopefully boost his confidence.

It all makes for an interesting subplot as O'Neill prepares for the visit of Celta Vigo, where anything other than a win will leave their hopes of progressing looking bleak.

The manager contrasted the fortunes of Osmand and Hogh after the match, suggesting Celtic fans would yet see the best of both players.

"Callum did great," said O'Neill.

"He has a goalscoring instinct, there's no question about that, he definitely has that.

"I'm not saying that wide left is his strongest position. He's small, so leading the line might be difficult for him but playing alongside somebody quite strong, I think he could do really well.

"Listen, he wants to play anywhere, it doesn't matter, it's just getting into the team."

He continued: “He [Hogh] will score goals for us, he's just feeling a bit down.

"He's delighted he made the goal today so that will give him a bit of a lift.

"Sometimes it happens, but he'll just get a goal and it'll get started again."

He added: "Kasper is a fighter, he wants to go [and play] and I think he will definitely score goals.

"It's easy for me to say now but he'll score goals between now and the end of the season."

Celtic are currently 33rd out of 36 teams in the Europa League, having lost their opening two games.

Only the top eight qualify for the next round automatically, with the teams ranked ninth to 24th entering a playoff.

Spanish side Celta have also lost their opening two fixtures so with six games left, both sides will be desperate to get their European hopes back on track.

The sides meet at Celtic Park on Thursday, October 22 with kick-off at 8pm.

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