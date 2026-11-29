HEARTS have said a fan has been arrested after Celtic player Hyunjun Yang alleged he was subjected to racist abuse during his side's 3-1 defeat at Tynecastle on Sunday.

The South Korean winger could be seen pointing to a home supporter in the main stand shortly after the hour mark with the teams level at 1-1 in Edinburgh.

Yang then appeared to point towards his eyes as he spoke to referee Nick Walsh, who halted the game as security staff dealt with the issue.

Replays on Sky Sports' live broadcast of the match appeared to show a man making an offensive gesture.

Following the match, a statement from Hearts said the club 'thoroughly condemns racism'.

"The club is aware of an incident and allegation of racism involving a Hearts supporter and a Celtic player," it read.

"The supporter has been identified and arrested and the club will continue to assist Police Scotland with their enquiries.

"The club thoroughly condemns racism and any form of abuse and anyone found guilty of such an offence can expect the strongest possible action to be taken against them."

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Celtic boss Martin O'Neill commented: "Obviously it's disgusting. Yang is naturally disappointed.

"It shouldn't be happening, it shouldn't be happening at all."

The Irish Post has contacted Police Scotland for comment.

Celtic took the lead through Camilo Duran after 57 minutes before Pierre Landry Labore equalised moments later.

Further strikes from Claudio Braga and Josh McPake sealed the win for the home side, who move up to third, eight points behind Celtic with a game in hand.

The Hoops suffered a further blow when they lost striker Callum Osmand to injury just nine minutes after he came on as a second-half substitute.

Celtic's third league defeat of the season leaves them two points adrift of leaders Rangers, who beat Falkirk 2-1 on Saturday.

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