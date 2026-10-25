Investigation launched after man's death at property in Co. Cork

AN INVESTIGATION has been launched following the death of a man at a property in Co. Cork.

Gardaí were called to the scene at a property in Farran, around 20km from Cork city, in the early hours of this morning.

The man, aged in his 30s, was declared deceased at the scene, where a Bank Holiday celebration was underway, reports the Irish Independent.

"Shortly after 3.20am, gardaí from Macroom and local emergency services were called to a residential property in Farran, Co. Cork, where a man in his 30s was found unresponsive," read a garda statement.

"He was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later.

"The scene is being preserved for forensic examination.

"The Office of the State Pathologist and the local Coroner have been notified.

"A post-mortem examination is due to take place later today at Cork University Hospital.

"The results of the post-mortem will help determine the course of the garda investigation."

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