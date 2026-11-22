A FIREARM and a quantity of drugs have been seized after gardaí investigating a hijacking in Co. Cork made an arrest.

On Tuesday afternoon, a man opened the door of a parked vehicle at The Farm, Curraheen Road, Bishopstown in Cork City and produced a firearm, forcing the female occupant out of the vehicle before making off.

Gardaí believe the man arrived at the scene in a wine-coloured Vauxhall Vectra before fleeing in the hijacked white Volkswagen Golf.

On Saturday, gardaí carried out a search of a domestic residence in the Meadows area of Hollyhill, Cork City.

A man in his 20s was arrested and the hijacked vehicle, bearing a cloned registration plate, was recovered.

Gardaí also seized a firearm and a quantity of drugs, both of which are subject to analysis.

It is believed the firearm is a 'realistic imitation'.

The arrested man is currently being detained at a garda station in Co. Cork and investigations are ongoing.

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