Orange weather warning issued as Storm Austen set to hit Ireland

AN ORANGE weather warning has been issued in Ireland as Storm Austen is set to hit the country later today.

Met Éireann gave the weather warning for Cork, Kerry and Waterford this morning, where “intense rain associated with Storm Austen” is expected to arrive from 10pm this evening.

The orange warning calls on the public to prepare for disruption and delays as a result of the weather, as well as possible flooding and “difficult” travel conditions.

The warning will remain in place form 10pm tonight until 5am tomorrow morning.

A yellow weather warning was previously issued for counties across Leinster and Munster, as a result of the storm.

That warning is in place from 7pm tonight until 10am tomorrow.

Met Éireann has warned that “heavy rain associated with Storm Austen will spread eastwards across the country” tonight.

“Strong easterly winds will back northwesterly and strengthen further, especially in the south and southeast,” they explained.

“Be aware of potential impacts,” they added, asking people to prepare for “difficult travelling condition, localised flooding, debris and loose objects being displaced and some fallen trees and branches”.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.