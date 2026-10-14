Publisher to stop supply of Irish author Sally Rooney's books to Britain amid support for Palestine Action

PUBLISHING HOUSE Faber has announced that it will end the supply of Irish author Sally Rooney’s books to Britain.

The decision, made in agreement with the author, was taken after the publisher said it could no longer pass on to Rooney any earnings from the books made in the territory.

Rooney has said the development stemmed from her support for Palestine Action, an activist group that was proscribed in Britain last year.

In a statement today, Faber said it is 'proud' to publish Rooney's work, which will remain available for sale outside of Britain.

"Current legislation in the UK has led to circumstances where Faber cannot pass on UK earnings to Sally Rooney for her work," read the statement.

"To sell a writer's work and not be able to pass on earnings is an unconscionable situation for a publisher.

"As such, and in full agreement with Sally, we have taken the decision that we can no longer supply her works in the UK in any format.

"We remain the proud publisher of her remarkable body of work, which we will continue to sell in other territories.

"We have no further comment at this time."

Policing operation

Rooney, whose works include the critically acclaimed Normal People, Conversations with Friends and Intermezzo, has previously voiced her support for Palestine Action.

After the group was proscribed in July 2025, the author said she did not travel to Britain to accept a prize for Intermezzo as she had been advised that her support for the group could see her arrested.

The Mayo native also revealed last November that she had been advised that using royalties from the BBC adaptations of her books to fund the group could see her in breach of Britain's terrorism laws.

In a statement today provided to the Guardian, Rooney highlighted that Palestine Action is not prohibited in Ireland, where she still lives.

However, she acknowledged that her support for the group could mean the publication of her work in Britain could constitute a criminal offence.

"After a process of consultation and deliberation, and with my full agreement, my publisher Faber has therefore determined that it can no longer supply my work within the UK," she added.

"I have made every effort to be honest with the public about my beliefs and intentions, and I am wholly prepared to accept the consequences."

Rooney's books have sold millions of copies around the world while the adaptations of Normal People and Conversations with Friends were met with critical acclaim.

In 2022, she was named among the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine.

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