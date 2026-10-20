Witness appeal after cyclist seriously injured in Co. Cork collision
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Witness appeal after cyclist seriously injured in Co. Cork collision

A CYCLIST is in a serious collision in hospital following a collision in Co. Cork.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward following the incident in Schull on October 18.

“Shortly after 9.30am, Gardaí from Schull and emergency services were alerted after a male cyclist in his 60s was found unresponsive on the R592 at Corthna, Schull,” the police force said in a statement.

“He was treated at the scene before being transported by ambulance to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries,” they confirmed.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

They would particularly like to hear from those with camera footage including motorists with dashcam from the area at the time of the incident.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Bantry Garda Station on (027) 20860, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” they state.

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See More: Collision, Cork, Garda, Roads

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