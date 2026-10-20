Young man dies following four-vehicle collision in Newry
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Young man dies following four-vehicle collision in Newry

A MAN has died from injuries sustained in a four-vehicle collision in Newry.

The incident happened at 6.30am yesterday morning (October 19).

Four vehicles collided in the Armagh Road area at its junction with Church Road.

“We received a report of the collision at approximately 6.30am on Monday, October 19, in the Armagh Road area at its junction with Church Road,” Detective Inspector Stewart, from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit, said.

“Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service,” he explained.

The collision happened on the Armagh Road

“The collision involved a white Scania lorry, white van, blue BMW and white Toyota Auris.”

Det Insp Stewart added: “Medical treatment was provided to those injured – however, the driver of the BMW, a man aged in his 20s, was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Both the passenger and driver of the van were taken onward to hospital for treatment to injuries believed to be serious, while the drivers of the Toyota Auris and the Scania lorry were uninjured.”

The police force has urged anyone with information to contact them.

“We would appeal to anyone with information about the collision or who has dash-cam footage of what happened, to contact police quoting reference 159 19/10/26,” they said.

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See More: Collision, Newry

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