Medtech startup secures €1.7m investment from Irish Government

A MEDTECH startup based in Galway has secured a €1.7m government grant to develop a product which simplifies cardiovascular procedures.

Based at the University of Galway’s Business Innovation Centre, Spiorad Medical is working on a new device which will aid vascular closure procedures.

“The device is designed to stop bleeding quickly and safely during structural cardiovascular procedures such as TAVI or EVAR that use larger tubes or access devices,” the firm explains.

This week it was announced that a consortium led by Spiorad Medical had secured investment through the Government’s Disruptive Technologies Innovation Fund (DTIF).

The consortium also includes the University of Galway and Dolmen Design and Innovation Ltd.

“With this DTIF award, we can accelerate the development of advanced cardiovascular procedures and deliver better outcomes for patients,” Judi O’Malley, Co-founder and CEO of Spiorad Medical, said.

“Our ambition as a consortium is to help transform vascular closure technology, delivering greater access, ease of use and improved solutions to the interventionalist’s challenge - resulting in better clinical outcomes and faster recovery for patients,” she added.

Professor Lokesh Joshi, Vice President for Research and Innovation at University of Galway, congratulated the start up on their achievement.

“Congratulations to Judi O’Malley, the Spiorad team, the University of Galway, and Dolmen Design and Innovation for this fantastic achievement under the Disruptive Technologies Innovation Fund,” he said.

“This is another great example of a University of Galway startup delivering real impact for patients and clinicians.”