Rest, relaxation and a hot tub with a spectacular view

STAYCATIONS are right up our street.

Yes, I mean that idiomatically, but it almost works literally too, as the beauty of a staycation for me is that you don’t have to travel very far from your home to enjoy one and you certainly don’t need to board a plane to get to one.

And it’s that simplicity that we love.

We, as a family, are as much fans of the holiday spent at home as we are of those which take us abroad.

They are easier to organise, require no passports and generally have no restrictive luggage limits.

And they can often be enjoyed over a weekend without eating into your annual holiday allowance.

All of these things tick important holiday boxes for me.

While for our children, well, they find nothing more exciting than setting off in the car to an as yet unknown destination ready to explore somewhere new.

And our most recent staycation was one of their absolute favourites.

Nestled in leafy Hampshire is Wallops Woods.

Launched by owners Andrew and Katherine Graham in 2013, these luxury self-catering cottages have been built on a vast section of farmland which has been owned by Katherine’s family since 1938.

There are eight cottages, which have all been purposely built and brilliantly kitted out to provide a luxurious holiday experience with a home from home vibe for visitors to the area.

But more on that later...

Prior to the arrival of Katherine’s family, the area where Wallops Woods is located was also the site of The Old Hambledon Racecourse.

The last race on this steeplechase course took place in 1928, but in its day, this was a hive of horseracing activity and a venue deemed on a par with Aintree in Liverpool.

The historic grandstand from that course is still in place at the site (make sure you walk the grounds and find it), and the equine heritage of the land is also honoured within the cottage names.

Five of the Wallops Woods cottages are named after Grand National winners.

They are Silver Birch, who won in 2007, Hedgehunter (2005), Sundew (1957), Early Mist (1953) and Glenside, a one-eyed horse who beat 20-1 odds to win the annual race in 1911.

The sixth cottage at the site is a refurbished farm manager's cottage, while the seventh and eighth cottages, as well as the onsite amenities – which include an indoor heated pool, were converted from a second 1950s farm building and completed in May 2018.

Now there is much history to indulge and enjoy about Wallops Woods and its origins, but the most striking element to this picturesque holiday spot are the spectacular views which cushion you from all sides upon your arrival.

Perfectly positioned on a South Downs hillside, the cottages enjoy stunning views across the Meon Valley.

For owner Katherine, that was one of the reasons that they decided to convert the unused farm area to holiday homes.

“We wanted to share these views with others,” she told us during our visit.

“We knew people would enjoy them as much as we do.”

Now finding yourself in a holiday home that benefits from beautiful panoramic countryside views - complete with rolling hills, grazing sheep, and parts of the English countryside that you simply forget exists when you are caught up in the hustle and bustle of city life - is impressive enough.

But it gets a whole lot better than that.

At Wallops Woods, positioned in the back garden of each of these thoughtfully placed cottages is your very own private hot tub.

Yes, you read that correct.

The remarkable view from your enclosed back garden comes with the perfect spot from which to savour it - a warm, bubbly al fresco pool that can be enjoyed morning, noon or night.

And now you may be starting to understand why this holiday has proven to be one our children’s favourites.

In addition to having a hot tub on tap, if you’ll excuse the pun, you also have access to the site’s indoor heated swimming pool.

This can be booked daily, for private use sessions by those staying in each of the cottages.

It has a jacuzzi, a steam room and a sauna too, and also a hoist to ensure any less mobile guests do not have to miss out on any of the pool-based action.

Elsewhere on site is a small store, selling a selection of local produce and basic need items, and a very well-equipped games room which has a pool table, air hockey and table tennis – making it the perfect spot for guests of all ages to hang out or wind down.

All of this and we haven’t even talked about the cottages yet, which are for sure the stars of the site.

Large, warm and welcoming, these are stocked with pretty much everything you need to feel at home.

We stayed in Hedgehunter, a vast bungalow which boasts an open plan living and dining area, as well four bedrooms, each with en-suite.

Outside, as well as the hot tub, there is a barbecue, garden furniture and a gate which leads to the meadow beyond, which is open to all ages for playing tag, practising cartwheels and general frolicking.

It was so homely that it took mere moments for us to relax and settle in.

There are very welcome and well-thought-out touches throughout the house too.

From blackout blinds in all rooms, to a well-equipped kitchen with plenty of space to cook, and luxurious bed linen to a reclining lounge chair, which proved so popular among our family that we had to devise an occupancy schedule, the attention to detail is impressive.

Oh, and if you are a dog owner, your furry friends are welcome here too.

To say Katherine and Andrew have thought of everything would be a total understatement.

“We've tried to create a real home-from-home, with the emphasis on 'access for all' irrespective of age or physical ability,” they explain of their cottages.

“We are very lucky to live and work in such a beautiful part of southern England, with so much to see and do locally year-round, and we enjoy sharing our knowledge and enthusiasm for the area with our guests,” they add.

Now, more than a decade since they launched their holiday home business, the dedication to providing a memorable experience is as clear as ever.

We thoroughly enjoyed our time at Wallops Woods and we will certainly be going back.

Things to do in Hampshire:

Wallops Woods provides the perfect base from which to explore Hampshire and the South Downs. Here are some family-friendly activities to enjoy while there…

Winchester Science Centre and Planetarium

The Winchester Science Centre and Planetarium is well worth a visit.

This fun interactive science and technology centre offers hands-on exhibits for the children to take part in a and also boasts the UK’s largest capacity digital planetarium,

You will easily while away an afternoon here, and there is a decent café on site – with a soft play – to keep everyone refreshed and recharged.

Winchester City

While you’re in the area, a visit to the Winchester city is also worthwhile.

Make your way through the cobbled streets for quaint bakeries offering warming pots of tes and scones, and – presently – inviting Christmas-themed market stalls.

When you’ve had your fill of eating, driking and shopping, head on to find the likes of historic medieval Winchester Cathedral, view the ruins of Wolvesey Castle or make your way to the Great Hall of Winchester Castle, which is home to a medieval round table linked to King Arthur.

Queen Elizabeth Country Park

Located about eight miles from Wallops Woods in Horndean, the Queen Elizabeth Country Park in found in the South Downs National Park.

Whatever your age ranges, this is an ideal spot for family days out.

With open access woodland and downland including Butser Hill, the highest point on the South Downs, the park includes walking and mountain biking trails, a visitor centre, café and shop.

Paulton’s Park/Peppa pig

If you’re after something slightly more energetic from your staycation, any Peppa Pig fans among your brood will be delighted to learn that Hampshire is also the home of the world’s most famous animated pig.

Located in Paulton’s Amusement Park, there is also plenty of riders and non-Peppa related attractions for the older members of your party, enjoy a high-octane ride or catch feeding time for the penguins.

Where to book:

Wallops Woods can be booked through Premier Cottages.

Premier Cottages features around 850 luxury self-catering properties across the UK, ranging from small, romantic boltholes to large family-friendly country estates.

The collection includes pet-friendly and glamping accommodation as well as the widest range of accessible properties in the UK.

Properties often have onsite facilities like swimming pools, gyms, spas, indoor games rooms and children's play areas.

Unlike many large holiday rental websites, Premier Cottages charges no booking fees, meaning guests can save 15% or more with their "Inclusive Pricing" policy - no hidden charges, cleaning fees or service costs.

You book direct with owners, many of whom live onsite and can share local knowledge of events, restaurants and attractions.