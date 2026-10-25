Co. Tyrone man jailed over collision that claimed life of 75-year-old man

A MAN has been sentenced to more than five-and-a-half years after admitting causing the death of another man through dangerous driving.

Noel Collins, 35, originally from Co. Tyrone, was driving a Toyota RAV 4 when it collided with a Honda Civic driven by 75-year-old George Jackson in Cumbria in July 2024.

An investigation showed Collins had a history of health concerns affecting his ability to drive.

Police also found that he had failed to disclose medical information to driving authorities following a crash in Northern Ireland a few months before the Cumbria collision.

"Collins' behaviour over many years was completely self-serving, with a total disregard for anyone else. His only consideration was what suited him," said Detective Sergeant Deborah Story.

Earlier collision

Collins' vehicle collided with Mr Jackson's shortly before 12.30am on July 1, 2024 on the A595 between Mealsgate and Bothel.

Mr Jackson, who had just finished work as a delivery driver and was returning to the takeaway to provide a lift to a colleague, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Collins, then of Holme, Carnforth, denied being the driver of the Toyota but was been seen by witnesses at the driver's door immediately after the crash.

He provided negative results for alcohol and drugs but his behaviour was described as erratic and he was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and later charged.

The police investigation found that on the evening of June 30, 2024, hours before the fatal collision, Collins was driving south on the M6 motorway when he crashed his work vehicle into a field.

He claimed a mechanical issue affected his vehicle and after providing negative results for alcohol and drugs, police took him to Carlisle train station so he could travel home.

However, after arriving home, Collins collected the Toyota RAV 4 and set off again before being involved in the fatal collision.

The investigation found that prior to the first collision, Collins had driven the wrong way down a service station slip road then performed a U-turn on the M6 motorway.

Medical concerns

Meanwhile, in the week before the fatal collision, Collins had sought medical attention on three occasions at different hospitals, last attending hospital on June 30.

During one visit, a doctor had advised him not to drive.

Collins was found to have a long history of issues concerning his health and his ability to drive.

He had been misusing prescription medication of Methylphenidate, taking double the allowed dosage, which he sought from two separate private doctors.

On one occasion, Collins made a false report to police of having his prescription medicine stolen from his vehicle but CCTV footage showed no theft having occurred.

The same day, he reported the loss of his prescription to a private doctor and received another prescription.

Collins was found to have been previously diagnosed with epilepsy but failed to engage with the treatment that was advised and failed to inform the relevant driving authorities.

The investigation also revealed that he had crashed a vehicle in Northern Ireland in April 2024 but failed to disclose medical information about himself to driving authorities when requested.

Collins also failed to disclose his medical history to private doctors that he spoke to during his efforts to ensure his licence was not revoked.

Expert evidence showed that on July 1, 2024, Collins was likely to have suffered an epileptic seizure.

'Thought he knew better'

At Carlisle Crown Court this week, Collins was sentenced to 67 months after he admitted causing death by dangerous riving.

"He ignored medical professionals; he disregarded his diagnosis and thought he knew better," said DC Story.

"He lied to medical professionals and he hid information from them — all so he could continue to drive.

"For more than two years, Collins refused to accept that his decisions caused Mr Jackson's death, which has caused incredible distress to Mr Jackson's family."

She added: "The investigation showed that Collins went out of his way not to inform relevant people and authorities of his medical issues and drug misuse.

"That neglect led to the tragic death of Mr Jackson."

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