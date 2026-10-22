Construction set to begin on Ireland’s new National Maternity Hospital

THE construction of a new National Maternity Hospital is set to begin in Dublin next year.

Government approval was secured this week for the €1.86bn project, which will be built at the St Vincent’s University Hospital Campus at Elm Park, Dublin.

It will replace the existing National Maternity Hospital which is located in the city’s Holles Street.

John Sisk & Son has been appointed main contractor on the project, while the Designer Group has been appointed as reserved specialist contractor for mechanical and electrical works.

“The new National Maternity Hospital will provide state-of-the-art maternity, neonatal and gynaecological services in a purpose-built facility located alongside the specialist and acute services of St Vincent's University Hospital,” Ireland’s Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill said this week.

“This co-location will ensure that women and newborn babies, particularly those with complex clinical needs, have immediate access to the highest levels of specialist care when required,” she added.

Further award contracts on the project are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

“This project is a vital part of the Government's commitment to expanding healthcare capacity, improving patient experience and ensuring that women and babies receive care in facilities that reflect the excellence of our healthcare professionals,” Minister MacNeill added.

Professor Jennifer Walsh, Master of The NMH, said the Government’s approval for project is “an important step forward in realising our goal of providing women and babies with a new National Maternity Hospital at Elm Park”.

“In addition to providing maternity care, The NMH cares for women across every stage of reproductive and gynaecological health, supporting them through the many different stages of life,” she explained.

“The new hospital is designed to provide modern, state-of-the-art clinical facilities in which to provide world-class care.”

She added: “Importantly, it will also give our patients the privacy, space and dignity they expect and deserve.

“For our dedicated staff, it will allow them to work in facilities designed to meet the needs of modern healthcare.

“While the development is progressing, The NMH at Holles Street will continue to provide the excellent care for women and babies that we have for generations.”

The new National Maternity Hospital is expected to be complete by 2033.

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