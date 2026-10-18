Investigation launched following fatal assault in Dublin

GARDAÍ are investigating following the death of a man in a fatal assault in Dublin.

The incident occurred at Blackhorse Avenue, Dublin 7 in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí said a male was discovered with serious injuries on the footpath at Blackhorse Place and was taken to Mater Misericordiae University Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The scene has been preserved for a forensic examination by the Garda Technical Bureau, while the Coroner and the Office of the State Pathologist have been notified.

A post mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

The investigation is being coordinated from an incident room at the Bridewell Garda Station under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses or those with relevant camera footage to come forward.

They particularly want to hear from anyone who was in the Blackhorse Avenue / Blackhorse Place area between 2am and 3.30am today.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridewell Garda Station on 01 666 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

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