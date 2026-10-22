Galway firm wins concrete contract for Ireland’s tallest building

A CONCRETE manufacturer in Galway has won a lucrative contract on the construction of what will be Ireland’s tallest building.

Work is set to get underway this year on Parkgate Pointe in Dublin.

The 30-storey apartment block will be 102 metres in height once complete, making it the nation’s tallest building.

The Land Development Agency (LDA) are delivering the building within their Parkgate Street project, which will contain 562 apartments across four inter-connected apartment blocks, and is set for completion in 2029.

Parkgate Pointe will comprise 198 of those apartments.

John Paul Construction is the main contractor for the project. This week they appointed Kilsaran Precast as its principal precast supplier.

“Parkgate Street is one of the most significant residential construction projects currently progressing in Ireland, and we are proud to have been appointed by John Paul Construction as its principal precast supplier,” Derek Duffy, Managing Director of Oranmore-headquartered Kilsaran, said.

“The scale, height and city-centre location of the development requires detailed planning and close coordination across manufacturing, logistics and installation.

“Our three precast production facilities will work together to manufacture and deliver approximately 97,000m² of flooring and wall systems for the project.”

He added: “Parkgate Pointe will become a defining feature of Dublin’s skyline, while the wider development will deliver 562 much-needed new homes in a highly accessible location.

“This appointment demonstrates Kilsaran’s capacity to support complex, large-scale construction projects through our manufacturing capability, technical expertise and experience in off-site construction.”

In addition to housing, the Parkgate Street development will include amenities and retail space.

Located across the River Liffey, from Heuston Station, and close to the entrance of Phoenix Park, it is being built on a site formerly occupied by Hickey’s Wholesale Fabrics warehouse.

“This development demonstrates the scale of ambition now being delivered through the Government’s housing programme,” Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, James Browne said of the project.

“Backed by record levels of investment for the Land Development Agency, projects such as Parkgate Street are helping to unlock strategically located sites and deliver thousands of new homes where they are needed most.

“The fact that Ireland’s tallest building will form part of a major new housing development is a powerful symbol of our determination to increase housing supply and build vibrant new communities in our cities.”

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