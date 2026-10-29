Dublin-based electrical safety firm confirms significant expansion into US

A DUBLIN-BASED firm specialising in electrical safety services has confirmed plans to launch a major expansion into the US.

LPI Group has confirmed plans to create 250 jobs in the United States over the next five years to meet increased demand for electrical protection services due to the rapid growth in AI infrastructure across the country.

The firm provides lightning protection, earthing and surge-protection systems across data centres, renewable energy and critical infrastructure.

It is one of 14 Enterprise Ireland clients who have recently announced new contracts or expansion in the US.

The announcements were made during an Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland trade mission to Texas and Southern California led by Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment Peter Burke.

Held last week, the delegation of 30 Enterprise Ireland client companies were in the US to develop strategic partnerships and pursuing new business opportunities across the United States.

“The rapid growth of AI infrastructure is creating significant new opportunities for Irish companies with strengths in engineering, power, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing and technology,” Minister Burke said.

“This trade mission is about helping companies convert those opportunities into new contracts, partnerships, investment and long-term growth in one of Ireland's most important international markets,” he added.

“The announcements being made across Texas and Southern California demonstrate the ambition of Irish companies and the strength of the capability they are bringing to customers across the United States.”

Enterprise Ireland CEO Jenny Melia said the US is a “critical market” for Enterprise Ireland client companies.

“Despite a more complex global trade environment, Irish companies remain ambitious about the market and continue to invest, hire and win new business in the U.S,” she added.

“Texas and Southern California are particularly strong growth markets across AI infrastructure, advanced manufacturing and enterprise technology.

“The investment taking place in data centres, power, semiconductors and critical infrastructure plays directly to capabilities Irish companies have developed over many years.”

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