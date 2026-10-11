Mastercard opens second office at its European Tech Hub in Dublin

FINANCIAL services firm Mastercard has opened a second office at its European Tech Hub in Dublin.

The new building, Two South County, was officially opened this week at Mastercard's Leopardstown campus by Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

As well as reaffirming its commitment to Ireland, where it has operated for almost two decades, Mastercard says the move will see Dublin help develop the technology for future payment systems.

"Europe has always been a driving force in payments innovation and Dublin sits at the heart of that story for Mastercard," said Ed McLaughlin, President and Chief Technology Officer at Mastercard.

'Confidence in Ireland's talent'

Working as part of Mastercard's global technology network, the Dublin teams have helped develop key technologies behind everyday payments made by millions of people around the world.

The teams are now playing a leading role in shaping the future of payments, from agentic commerce and quantum-resilient payments to digital security and network resilience.

The Dublin expansion, supported by the Irish Government and IDA Ireland, marks a new chapter in Mastercard's nearly 20-year presence in Ireland.

Since establishing operations in the country in 2008 with just 36 employees, Mastercard has grown its Dublin workforce to more than 2,000 talented technologists from across the world.

From AI and cybersecurity to next-generation payments infrastructure, Mr McLaughlin said the work happening in the Irish capital is helping build the future of payments and commerce.

"This expansion of our European Tech Hub reflects the growth of our teams in Dublin, our confidence in Ireland's talent, and our ambitions for the years ahead," he added.

His words were echoed by Kelly Devine, President, Mastercard Europe, who said: "The technology developed in Dublin is helping solve real challenges for people and businesses across Europe and around the world.

"This expansion underlines our focus on turning innovation into secure, resilient payment experiences that customers can rely on."

'Vibrant technology ecosystem'

At Thursday's opening, the Taoiseach said Mastercard's expansion in Dublin was 'a strong endorsement of Ireland's reputation as a leading location for innovation, technology and digital transformation'.

"Mastercard has played a key role in shaping the future of payments and financial technology globally, and its continued expansion in Ireland highlights the strength of our talented workforce, pro-business environment and vibrant technology ecosystem," said Mr Martin.

"I warmly welcome this investment and look forward to seeing Mastercard continue to innovate and grow from its Irish base in the years ahead."

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