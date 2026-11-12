Medtech startup which uses AI to reduce hospital pressures raises $5.5m
Business

Medtech startup which uses AI to reduce hospital pressures raises $5.5m

A MEDTECH startup which uses AI technology to reduce pressures on hospital staff has secured a $5.5m funding injection.

Akara has created AI sensor technology to alleviate the pressures of administrative tasks in hospitals.

A Trinity College Dublin spinout, the firm recently raised $5.5m in venture funding. The investment, led by Locke Health, brings their total funding to $12.3m.

Their product uses sensors, robots and AI tools to help hospitals reduce administrative work, coordinate services and treat more patients, the firm explains.

The Akara founding team (left to right): Dr Conor McGinn, Cian Donovan, Niamh Donnelly, Michael Cullinan, Eamon Bourke (Pic: TCD)

Akara’s wall-mounted sensors automatically capture how clinical spaces are used, while its software detects key events within that space and notifies staff when they are needed.

Their AI agents then interact with staff on captured data to generate reports.

The Akara AI sensor (Pic: Akara)

“Hospitals are under enormous pressure to do more with the people and resources they already have,” Dr. Conor McGinn, co-founder and CEO of Akara, who is also an assistant professor at Trinity’s School of Engineering, said.

“We want to give staff time back and help hospitals treat more patients,” he added.

“To achieve that sustainably and at scale, the technology has to protect privacy, be straightforward to deploy and affordable.

“Combining thermal sensing with AI that runs on the device makes those goals central to how our technology works.ˮ

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.

See More: AI, Akara, Dublin, Medtech, Trinity

Related
Business 5 months ago

Irish AI platform which tackles complex engineering tasks secures €600k

By: Fiona Audley

Business 11 months ago

The women behind Ireland’s angel investments

By: Mark Murphy

Business 1 year ago

Salesforce announces cuts to Irish staff amid AI surge

By: Mark Murphy

Latest
Entertainment 21 hours ago

Ten Minutes with the musician Whozyerman?

By: Irish Post

Heritage 23 hours ago

Ireland's favourite dogs compared to America's

By: Mark Murphy

News 1 day ago

Stars set to shine at the Irish Post Awards

By: Irish Post

Entertainment 1 day ago

The weekly quiz

By: Irish Post

News 1 day ago

Birmingham bombing campaigners 'bewildered' by Legacy Bill

By: Peter Kelly

Heritage 1 day ago

10 Irish names that Americans still struggle to pronounce

By: Mark Murphy