Medtech startup which uses AI to reduce hospital pressures raises $5.5m

A MEDTECH startup which uses AI technology to reduce pressures on hospital staff has secured a $5.5m funding injection.

Akara has created AI sensor technology to alleviate the pressures of administrative tasks in hospitals.

A Trinity College Dublin spinout, the firm recently raised $5.5m in venture funding. The investment, led by Locke Health, brings their total funding to $12.3m.

Their product uses sensors, robots and AI tools to help hospitals reduce administrative work, coordinate services and treat more patients, the firm explains.

Akara’s wall-mounted sensors automatically capture how clinical spaces are used, while its software detects key events within that space and notifies staff when they are needed.

Their AI agents then interact with staff on captured data to generate reports.

“Hospitals are under enormous pressure to do more with the people and resources they already have,” Dr. Conor McGinn, co-founder and CEO of Akara, who is also an assistant professor at Trinity’s School of Engineering, said.

“We want to give staff time back and help hospitals treat more patients,” he added.

“To achieve that sustainably and at scale, the technology has to protect privacy, be straightforward to deploy and affordable.

“Combining thermal sensing with AI that runs on the device makes those goals central to how our technology works.ˮ

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