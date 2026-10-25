Arrest after woman in her 60s dies in Co. Antrim collision
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Arrest after woman in her 60s dies in Co. Antrim collision

A MAN has been arrested after a woman in her 60s died in a road traffic collision in Co. Antrim.

The incident, involving a white Audi Q3 car and a pedestrian, occurred on the Lurgan Road in Aghagallon at around 2.50pm on Friday.

Members of the emergency services attended, however, the female pedestrian sadly passed away at the scene.

"The driver of the Audi, a 34-year-old man, has been arrested and remains in custody at this time," said Detective Inspector Stewart of the PSNI.

Councillor Peter Lavery of the Alliance Party said the woman was local to the area.

"The thoughts and sympathies of the entire community are with the family during this heartbreaking time," he added.

"Our thoughts are also with the first responders and emergency services who provided assistance.

"I would urge anyone who was in the area and might have witnessed something to contact the PSNI as their investigation continues."

Witnesses or anyone with any relevant information or camera footage is asked to contact police on 101.

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See More: Antrim

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