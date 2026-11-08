Police officers meet baby they helped deliver in back of car in Co. Antrim

TWO police officers have met a baby they helped deliver in the back of a car in Co. Antrim last month.

In the early hours of October 9, the pair were on duty when they were flagged down by a man in Ballymena.

He led them to his partner in labour in a car and, unable to get to the hospital, the officers helped deliver the baby.

The Facebook page for Mid & East Antrim PSNI recently revealed that the pair were reunited with baby Benedikt following his dramatic birth.

"Welcome to our newest recruit," read the post.

"Police officers are often told to expect the unexpected but two of our constables certainly weren't expecting to add midwife to their list of duties when flagged down by a dad-to-be at 3.30am on October 9 in Ballymena.

"With no time to reach hospital, the officers helped mum welcome baby Benedykt into the world in the back of the car, then wrapped them both in a high-vis jacket to keep them warm until our colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service arrived.

"Mum may not have had the water birth she'd hoped for but she was delighted to meet her new arrival!

"The officers recently went back to meet Benedykt and congratulate mum, dad and his two big brothers.

"We are all delighted mum and baby are doing well! Not all heroes wear capes, some wear police uniforms and occasionally help deliver babies!"

Commenting on the post, baby Benedikt's mother offered her thanks to the police officers 'who were there for us during such a special but overwhelming moment'.

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