Renewed appeal for information on man missing from Co. Antrim for 14 years

POLICE in Co. Antrim have issued a renewed appeal for information on a man missing for 14 years.

Dean Patton from Portrush has not been seen since the summer of 2012, when he was 24 years old.

Detectives have said that even the 'smallest, seemingly insignificant detail' could provide a breakthrough in the case.

Mr Patton was last seen in the area of Main Street, Portrush on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 24, 2012.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a black T-shirt with a large motif, dark-coloured jacket, dark trousers and black trainers with white edging.

Mr Patton is described as being approximately 6ft in height, with dark hair and a tanned complexion.

"We understand that Dean disappeared 14 years ago, but we would appeal to any members of the public who may remember seeing Dean, or someone who fitted his description in Portrush, or, indeed, elsewhere, to please get in touch with us," said Detective Inspector Lavery of the PSNI.

"We would particularly ask people to think back to 2012, if they were in the Ramore Head or Eglington Lane areas of Portrush on Tuesday, July 24 or Wednesday, July 25, 2012 and might have seen Dean.

"With the north coast a popular spot with visitors, we would also ask anyone who travels there regularly and may have been there that summer, to make contact if they feel they might have any relevant information.

"The past 14 years have obviously been incredibly tough for Dean's family and friends and even the smallest, seemingly insignificant detail could help with our investigation.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we remain in contact with Dean's family."

Anyone with any information on Mr Patton's whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

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