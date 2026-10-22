BMW cars, designer bags and Rolex watches seized in money laundering crackdown

GARDAÍ seized two BMW cars and luxury items worth €40k in a money laundering ‘day of action’ this week.

Detectives attached to the Money Laundering Investigation unit at the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB), along with gardaí, carried out a number of searches at locations in the Dublin, Eastern and Southern Regions on October 20 and 21.

“During the course of the searches, Gardaí seized two BMW X5 cars with a total estimated value of €250,000 and other high value items including Louis Vuitton bags, Rolex watches, and jewellery with a total estimated value of €40,000,” they confirmed today.

They added that the ongoing investigation is in connection with a Dublin-based charitable organisation.

"The investigation is being carried out in conjunction with the office of the Charities Regulator," they added.

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